Zion Baptist Church hosts Saturday grocery giveaway, scouts to collect food

REIDSVILLE – As the pandemic continues, many Rockingham Countians find themselves in need of vital food assistance.
And Zion Baptist Church has organized this weekend's Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway for Rockingham County Residents In Need.
The first-come, first-served distribution effort will provide free groceries in a safe setting. It kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church’s parking lot at 807 Piedmont Street.
Food and household supplies, including toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning products, will be provided to anyone in need, according to a news release by the Rev. Dr. Michael Anthony Long.
In an effort to observe safety protocols and social distancing, the drive-up service will allow participants to pull up and pop the trunk so volunteers can load in groceries.
Earlier this month in western Rockingham County, cars waited in ¼-mile-long lines for a similar food giveaway by Rockingham United’s Mobile Market.
The organization put together a drive-through set-up, providing 60 pounds of grocery staples to those who came through.
Prior to the global health crisis, rural Rockingham County was already classified by the state and hunger researchers as a region where poverty creates food insecurity.
For information about the organization’s next food giveaway and other RU food bank services, email: https://feedrockingham.org/mobile-market/ or call (336) 447-3873.
Meanwhile, Mayodan Boy Scouts with Pack & Troop 562 are lending help this week to Hands of God Ministry with their semi-annual “Scouting for Food Drive.’’
Scouts placed collection bags across western Rockingham this week, seeking donations of non-perishable canned, bagged or boxed foods and toiletry items. Troop members will collect filled bags at 9 a.m. on Saturday and ask that bags be placed by mailboxes for pick up. For more information, call 336-548-1603.
