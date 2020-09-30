Zion Baptist Church hosts Saturday grocery giveaway, scouts to collect food

REIDSVILLE – As the pandemic continues, many Rockingham Countians find themselves in need of vital food assistance.

And Zion Baptist Church has organized this weekend's Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway for Rockingham County Residents In Need.

The first-come, first-served distribution effort will provide free groceries in a safe setting. It kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church’s parking lot at 807 Piedmont Street.

Food and household supplies, including toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning products, will be provided to anyone in need, according to a news release by the Rev. Dr. Michael Anthony Long.

In an effort to observe safety protocols and social distancing, the drive-up service will allow participants to pull up and pop the trunk so volunteers can load in groceries.

Earlier this month in western Rockingham County, cars waited in ¼-mile-long lines for a similar food giveaway by Rockingham United’s Mobile Market.

The organization put together a drive-through set-up, providing 60 pounds of grocery staples to those who came through.