Meet Reidsville's new Market Square/Main Street Manager

She enjoys hiking, kayaking and working out and spending time with her family - husband Jay Weston, who grew up in Reidsville, and their two daughters Haley, 21, and Abigail, 17, and stepdaughter, Erin, who lives in Wentworth. Weston, who lives in Elon, is enjoying getting to know the people of Reidsville.

"Working with a downtown business district is both challenging and rewarding," Weston said. "I enjoyed my experiences both in Burlington and Greensboro working with their downtown corporations, and I wanted to work in the arena again in Reidsville."

As the Market Square/Main Street Manager, she oversees the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Main Street Program, an accredited program in North Carolina that provides resources and guidance for start-up businesses, as well as existing businesses. She will create special events and programs for the downtown and the Market Square and act as an advocate for downtown renovations and rehabilitation.

Starting in the position during the pandemic has given Weston time to get her feet on the ground during a slow period and put her creativity to work.