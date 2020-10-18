Meet Reidsville's new Market Square/Main Street Manager

REIDSVILLE - After working in the fitness industry for the past 10-plus years, Jill Weston is excited to be back at her first love -- event planning and working in city government.
Weston is the City of Reidsville's new Market Square/Main Street Manager.
"I had been thinking about getting back to my roots in event planning when COVID hit," Weston, 53, said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "The fitness industry was greatly affected, and I knew it was time to leap back to what I loved doing for so many years."
After graduating from California State University, Fullerton with a bachelor's degree in communications, Weston worked for The City of Laguna Niguel in California for 10 years before starting her own event management and marketing firm, Haley's Happenings (Haley is her maiden name). She relocated to North Carolina in 2003 and expanded her market in the state, working with organizations such as the Burlington Downtown Corporation and the Alamance Chamber of Commerce.
In 2009, she changed her career path due to her passion for fitness and started a second small business called Get Fit with Jill. A certified personal trainer and fitness coach, Weston enjoys health and fitness activities, as well as the outdoors.
"I competed in fitness competitions starting at age 40," she said. "I believe you can achieve your goals at any age."
She enjoys hiking, kayaking and working out and spending time with her family - husband Jay Weston, who grew up in Reidsville, and their two daughters Haley, 21, and Abigail, 17, and stepdaughter, Erin, who lives in Wentworth. Weston, who lives in Elon, is enjoying getting to know the people of Reidsville.
"Working with a downtown business district is both challenging and rewarding," Weston said. "I enjoyed my experiences both in Burlington and Greensboro working with their downtown corporations, and I wanted to work in the arena again in Reidsville."
As the Market Square/Main Street Manager, she oversees the Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Main Street Program, an accredited program in North Carolina that provides resources and guidance for start-up businesses, as well as existing businesses. She will create special events and programs for the downtown and the Market Square and act as an advocate for downtown renovations and rehabilitation.
Starting in the position during the pandemic has given Weston time to get her feet on the ground during a slow period and put her creativity to work.
"I look at it as an opportunity to help the business owners get creative and think outside the box, as I had to do with my personal training business the past six months," she said. "We are planning some great events for the upcoming holiday season, all which are new with the current guidelines and safety at the forefront of all our minds."
Weston said the community's passion for Reidsville and downtown is infectious.
"There is a great blend of locals who have been here all their lives to transplants from all over," she said. "The goal and passion are all the same, which is to make Downtown Reidsville alive, vibrant and full of interesting and successful businesses."
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.
