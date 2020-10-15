2020 Mount Jubilee Ministries Fundraising Event Exceeds $55,000 Goal

With the onset of the global pandemic in March, COVID-19 seriously crippled fund-raising for many non-profits across the region. But Mount Jubilee Ministries proved their members could beat the odds, even in the hardest of times.

The organization was planning for its 5th Annual Family Fun Walk and Live Auction in the spring when the entire country came to a standstill.

But Mount Jubilee adapted as they scrapped plans for an in-person event. And the group began developing MJM fundraising teams of familes, board members, churches and friends.

Those teams would handle 43% of the fund-raising effort. And MJM credits local businesses and corporations for providing 37% of funds for the intiative.

An online virtual auction proved to be a tremendous success for the group, bringing in the final 20% of the $63, 002 grand total _ some $8,000 beyond the initial $55K goal.

Financial support from individuals, businesses and churches is the cornerstone of success for any nonprofit. And MJM has been able to surpass its annual fund drive goals for the past five years, organizers said.

"We are most grateful to ALL of you for your continued support once again,'' Cecil Cottrell executive director of MJM, said in a news release.