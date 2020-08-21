WENTWORTH — At least 51 residents and staff at two Rockingham County long term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials said Friday.
Earlier this week, state health officials reported infection in eight residents and one staff member at Eden's Brian Center Health & Rehabiltation Center.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website on Tuesday further listed two staff members at Madison's Jacob's Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center as testing positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.
But the problem is much more vast, according to more up-to-date data provided by Rockingham County's Interim Public Health Director Susan Young.
And along with the 51 new long-term care facility cases, the county this week hospitalized its highest number of patients — 18 — since the start of the pandemic.
Coronavirus took the lives of three Rockingham County patients this week, as well, health records show. Young said the dead ranged from 55-90 years old and all suffered from underlying health conditions.
It was not clear whether the patients who died were residents of either nursing home.
Sources who declined to share their names for fear of losing employment, said roughly 30 patients and staff at the 170-bed Jacob's Creek facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
And people who live near Jacob's Creek in the Bald Hill community say they've been alarmed this week to see staff remove furnishings and other items from the facility to discard by the roadside.
Calls to Jacob's Creek administrator Shannon Hairston on Thursday and Friday were not returned.
Brian Center administrators referred questions to a corporate spokesman who did not provide answers to inquiries about infection rates, facility testing and quarantine protocols at the 112-bed institution.
On Friday, the county's cases had surged to 686 — up 15% in seven days from 595 lab-confirmed positive patients on Aug. 14.
Since Aug. 4, when cases numbered 500, the count has swollen by 37.2%.
Of the county's 686 total patients found after 11,876 tests, 62%, or 425, have recovered, according to health officials for the county of about 91,000.
Meanwhile, 33.3%, or 229 patients, are convalescing at home and in quarantine.
Such numbers may be deceptively low, however, public health experts agree.
Infectious disease experts forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
One known asymptomatic patients is noted in Tuesdays statistics from the Rockingham County Department of Health & Human Services. (See info graphic, pg. A2)
Last Wednesday, Rockingham County added a ninth coronavirus death to its database when a patient in the 60-70 age died. The patient had underlying health conditions, Young said.
The eight other individuals who've died were between 60-95 and all suffered from pre-existing health problems, Young has said.
Health statistics show that 355 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 311 are below. Ages were not specified for 20 patients.
To illustrate the increase in known cases, on July 17, the county’s patients numbered 356. On Friday, 686 cases signaled a 92.7% increase in 35 days.
Statewide, 149,904 people have contracted COVID-19 and 2,465 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
