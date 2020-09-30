81 new cases in 4 days, infection rate ticks up to 7% as middle schools close

WENTWORTH — COVID-19 cases here jumped by 81 in four days — from 1,209 on Friday to 1,290 on Tuesday and the county's infection rate rose one point to 7%.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations shot up to 31 patients, after several weeks of 22-25 hospital admissions.

The county recently recovered from a troubling 10% positive infection rate, with the rate decreasing to 6% last week. Infectious disease experts say that a rate of 5% positive within a community is manageable.

The tick up to 7% comes at a time when experts warn of a possible surge in cases as we settle into fall weather and more indoor and cramped settings.

Meanwhile, three of the county's middle schools closed Monday for two weeks after their first week of in-person learning, due to COVID-19 exposures — and despite rigorous social distancing practices on campuses.

This has one local medical practitioner worried.

"The N.C. system is working hard to safely get our kids of all ages back to traditional learning in brick and mortar school rooms. Statistically, though, with increased exposure comes more spread of COVID-19,'' said Jason Vaughn, a nurse practitioner at James Austin Health Center in Eden.