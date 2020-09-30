81 new cases in 4 days, infection rate ticks up to 7% as middle schools close

WENTWORTH — COVID-19 cases here jumped by 81 in four days — from 1,209 on Friday to 1,290 on Tuesday and the county's infection rate rose one point to 7%.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations shot up to 31 patients, after several weeks of 22-25 hospital admissions.
The county recently recovered from a troubling 10% positive infection rate, with the rate decreasing to 6% last week. Infectious disease experts say that a rate of 5% positive within a community is manageable.
The tick up to 7% comes at a time when experts warn of a possible surge in cases as we settle into fall weather and more indoor and cramped settings.
Meanwhile, three of the county's middle schools closed Monday for two weeks after their first week of in-person learning, due to COVID-19 exposures — and despite rigorous social distancing practices on campuses.
This has one local medical practitioner worried.
"The N.C. system is working hard to safely get our kids of all ages back to traditional learning in brick and mortar school rooms. Statistically, though, with increased exposure comes more spread of COVID-19,'' said Jason Vaughn, a nurse practitioner at James Austin Health Center in Eden.
"Rockingham County is seeing it already in just under 10 days or so of having kids back in school classrooms. This does worry me and especially so, when cases are on the rise again in most states across America,'' Vaughn said, stressing that flu season brings added unknown challenges to an already stressed situation.
Last week county cases grew by 95. The week before that saw 92 new cases.
Last week, hospitalizations see-sawed from 22 up to 29.
The county death toll remains 22.
In Rockingham, some 831, or 64.4%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 405, or 31.4%, are home recovering, county statistics show.
The county of 91,000 has conducted 18,137 tests to date.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 720 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 523 are below. Ages were not specified for 47 patients.
Statewide, 208,248 people have contracted COVID-19 and 3,445 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
