A new Netflix documentary examines the case of an N.C. native who murdered his family

The 2018 murders of Shanann Watts and her two small daughters, CeCe and Bella, are the subject of a new Netflix documentary premiering next week.

"American Murderer: The Family Next Door" chronicles what led Chris Watts to kill his 34-year-old wife and their two children, ages 3 and 4, in Frederick, Colorado, and the investigation that followed.

Chris and Shanann both grew up in North Carolina, and Chris is a native of the state. Both Chris and Shanann's parents still lived here at the time of the murders.

The case gained national attention in August 2018 after Chris was interviewed by a local Colorado TV station — while wearing a North Carolina Tar Heels T-shirt — to beg for the safe return of his family.

Chris Watts said his family seemed to have vanished and he was worried someone had taken them.

But police were suspicious of Chris, and he was soon arrested. After some questioning, he led police to the bodies of his wife and daughters, and eventually confessed everything as part of a plea deal that took the death penalty off the table. He was sentenced to life in prison in November 2018.