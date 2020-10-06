Advocacy group for bars calls Phase 3 reopening 'pointless"

Private bars have been waiting since mid-March for the green light to reopen for patrons, even if only at limited capacity.
However, the continuing prohibition on indoor service, and a 30% capacity, or 100 customers, outdoors was not what a statewide advocacy group envisioned for the 5 p.m. Friday start of the Phase 3 reopening.
Bars also can have seven customers per 1,000 square feet outdoors for areas without designated outdoor capacity.
Both Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have cautioned for months that North Carolina is not ready for a full-scale reopening from a public-health perspective, particularly for businesses that are challenged in requiring customers maintain social distancing.
That's even with the statewide positive test rate hovering around the 5% range that Cohen has cited as a pivotal reopening key. The range has been in the 2.5% to 3% range in Forsyth County over the past week.
The N.C. Bar and Tavern Association posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that Cooper's reopening plan represents "an unworkable path" and was "pointless."
"Most municipalities don’t issue occupancy certificates for outdoors, so under the rules ... it is virtually impossible to pay for staff and overhead with fewer than 20 customers.
"To have 20 customers, a bar would need to have at least 60 seats outside, or 3,000 square feet of patio space. Out of 93 bars surveyed by the (association), only six qualify to have more than 20 customers. Fifty-nine have a dozen outside seats or fewer."
The association continued to question why private bars are being held to a different standard than restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages and breweries that have been open to alcohol service since May 22.
“This is a slap in the face,” association president Zack Medford said.
“Serving food does not protect you from COVID-19. Ninety percent of the bars in North Carolina can’t possibly afford to open under this new guidance. Many have no outdoor seating at all.
"We urge the governor to incorporate the proposed NCBATA Health & Safety Guidance and allow bars to open indoors at 50% capacity — just like our competitors.”
“Bars are ready to open safely, and we know how to do it," Medford said. "We just need a real chance.”
Several local bars said in July and August they had gotten some relief from federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and from unemployment benefits.
However, much of the PPP money has been spent (or remains unspent because it’s earmarked for wages)."
The governor’s office concluded that alcohol consumption at sit-down restaurants generally created a more subdued atmosphere than the lively, dynamic atmosphere of many bars.
But then — after apparent effective lobbying — the state amended Phase Two to allow breweries and wineries to open.
The state also didn’t foresee that all the people craving that lively atmosphere would flock to restaurants and breweries, and any other place that will serve them a drink.
Joshua Swift, public health director for Forsyth County, said Thursday he understands the frustration of private bar operators with their Phase Three restrictions compared with restaurants, breweries and distilleries.
One particular strategy that has generated some heartburn for local bar owners has been the downtown Winston-Salem Streatery concept that debuted in late June after restaurants were allowed to operate at 50% capacity outdoors.
Sections of Fourth Street have been closed to vehicles for five hours on Fridays and Saturdays so restaurants can set up tables on the pavement.
Masks are required until seated, and the events have been weather-contingent. More information and a list of participating restaurants can be found at www.downtownws.com.
"We know these restrictions have been hard on these businesses, and reopening partway is not what they wanted," Swift said.
"We haven't noted any issues, any uptick in (COVID-19) cases associated with the Streatery or outdoor dining," Swift said.
Swift said the health department will rely primarily on citizens filing complaints against private bars that disregard and violate the Phase Three restrictions. He said informing law enforcement is among the response options.
Earlier this month, agents with the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement visited a number of private bars in Winston-Salem, informing their operators that the businesses must close because they were not adhering to Phase 2.5 restrictions.
Cooper's order extending restrictions on late-night service of alcoholic beverages went into effect Aug. 31 and will continue through at least Oct. 23.
"We will continue to educate the public and the business owners," Swift said.
"What we found is that if a business is not doing what they're supposed to, we'll find out, whether from a competitor or a concerned citizen."
Swift said he believes bar owners and operators know the risks of conducting business counter to the Phase Three restrictions, and that they could be reclosed in the event of COVID-19 outbreaks, whether from their own incident or cumulative statewide.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said individuals interested in having an adult drink at a bar, but leery of crowds should "stake it out."
"If it looks like there are more people in there than there should be, or you can't personally distance, it's probably not worth it."
Ohl also encouraged patrons to keep their masks on while they are not consuming their drink.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!