All flavor, no guilt. These juicy chicken burgers will awaken your taste buds

Burgers are delicious. Caramelized beef fat layered with melted cheese, tangy pickles, rich mayo, thick tomato, fresh lettuce… there is a reason the burger is a ubiquitous presence on American menus and a favorite thing to toss on the grill at home. But let’s face it. They’re not healthy.

So what can you do when you’re craving a burger, but want to keep things light and fresh? Try making these seriously flavorful chicken burgers. I promise they aren’t dry and they aren’t dull. The key to successful healthy cooking is replacing fat with flavor, and these burgers offer flavor and then some.

The patties start with lean chicken breast or thigh that you grind in your food processor with garlic and fresh ginger. More flavor is added with soy, serrano and a dose of spicy-sweet chile sauce. To bind the patties, one egg is mixed in along with some panko bread crumbs – allowing the chicken mixture to sit for about 10 minutes before searing in a non-stick skillet will give the egg and panko time to bind.

The patty itself is full of bright flavor, but we all know the toppings are half of the appeal when building a burger. Here, I replace not-good-for-you mayo with probiotic-rich yogurt for a tangy spread that enhances, but doesn’t overpower the burger itself.