Appalachian State can host 2,100 for football games at Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State will be able to host 2,100 spectators for its next scheduled home football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone.
The Mountaineers will host Arkansas State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN).
Access for home games against Charlotte and Campbell were limited to members of football families.
How tickets will be distributed:
• App State football and visiting team families – 450
• App State students (via ticket lottery) – 800
• App State season ticket holders (allocated by Yosef Club rank) – 650
• Other ticket allotments – 200
Spectators will be assigned a gate to enter and an arrival time to help ensure social distancing, and they will be required to wear masks. Faculty, staff and students will be required to complete the university’s COVID-19 Daily Health Check before entering.
The number of spectators is based on 7 percent of capacity, determined by Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening orders. The Mountaineers have remaining home games Nov. 14 against Georgia State, Nov. 28 against Troy and Dec. 4 or 5 against Louisiana.
The Mountaineers, reporting no active cases, resumed practice Wednesday after a pause of more than two weeks because of virus issues within the program. The team's game against Campbell on Sept. 26 is its most recent, and games against Louisiana at home Oct. 7 and at Georgia Southern on Oct. 14 were postponed.
Appalachian State's COVID-19 dashboard on Friday reported cases involving 99 students and four employees, down from 127 students but up from two employees one day earlier. The university's rolling seven-day average number of cases, which peaked at nearly 217 on Oct. 8, has been in steady decline. For more information visit AppStateSports.com.
