Appalachian State reports 7 new COVID-19 clusters as cases surge on campus

Appalachian State University has identified seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases as the coronavirus continues to spread on campus.

The university, in an email Thursday night to students and employees, said there were four new clusters in residence halls, two clusters associated with fraternities and one cluster linked to the volleyball team, which postponed its season-opening series last week because it didn't have enough players to compete.

Appalachian State said its largest cluster is 14 cases associated with the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. The university said seven fraternity members are sick and in isolation and seven more are past the isolation stage. A cluster is five or more cases in a two-week period with a plausible link — such as dorm living or team sports — between the cases.

The new clusters double the number of clusters reported on the Appalachian State campus. As of Thursday afternoon, the university had seven active clusters of COVID-19 cases among three sororities, two athletic teams and in two residence halls, according to its online coronavirus dashboard.

The university's email provided more details about the reason for postponing its next football game, which has been scheduled for Wednesday night in Boone against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.