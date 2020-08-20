Family Dollar Suspect

This armed man allegedly robbed Family Dollar on S. Scales Street at around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night. 

 Courtesy of Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE — Police officers here are trying to find a man who robbed Family Dollar storekeepers at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Captured on surveillance video, the heavyset male suspect wore a red face covering and fled the store at 11:05 S. Scales Street on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department. 

Police described the suspect as having worn a  white shirt and dark pants during the crime that took place around 9:00 p.m.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact RPD Investigator Brown at 336-347-2336. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

