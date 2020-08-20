REIDSVILLE — Police officers here are trying to find a man who robbed Family Dollar storekeepers at gunpoint Wednesday night.
Captured on surveillance video, the heavyset male suspect wore a red face covering and fled the store at 11:05 S. Scales Street on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.
Police described the suspect as having worn a white shirt and dark pants during the crime that took place around 9:00 p.m.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact RPD Investigator Brown at 336-347-2336. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.