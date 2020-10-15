Belews Lake loses protections under Clean Water Act overhaul, lawyer says

Phillip Ridge, 79, said it’s in Duke Energy’s interest to use the best practices available in operating the facility.

“They’re down there now working on the dam,” he said. “They’re trying to keep everything up-to-date.

“Why would they mess up something they need,” he said. “I mean, that’s where they’re making their money.”

Nancy Ridge said she goes in the lake every summer, "all summer long," noting that it's safe. “That’s my exercise in the summer.”

Still, others who use the lake said they would rather see the additional protection offered by the Clean Waters Act.

“I think it’s a shame, people swim in this lake,” said Josh Snow, who recently formed Reel-Fishin Outdoor Adventures and runs fishing tours at the lake. “I think the people who use the lake ought to have a voice for it.”

Lewis Pritchard of Walnut Cove, who was out kayaking on the lake last week, said he’d rather see the act applied to the lake.

“I guess the Clean Water Act would help motivate them more,” Pritchard said. “I like to keep the lake pretty. I kayak a lot out here … and I eat the fish, too.”