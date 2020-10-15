Belews Lake loses protections under Clean Water Act overhaul, lawyer says

BELEWS CREEK — The Trump administration’s overhaul of the Clean Water Act earlier this year removes Belews Lake from its protection and environmentalists are at odds with federal and Duke Energy officials over how this potentially affects that and at least a dozen other lakes.
Environmentalists are suing the federal government, claiming changes made to the landmark environmental act put Belews Lake and many other water bodies at risk, including some that are sources for drinking water.
Duke Energy owns the 3,864-acre lake, a popular recreational site for boating and fishing located about 20 miles northwest of Greensboro.
President Donald Trump campaigned on overhauling the act, saying that it squelched private property rights. Trump signed an executive order shortly after taking office, directing federal agencies to begin the work of repealing and replacing it.
The Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of several environmental groups, filed for an injunction in April to throw out the rule changes issued by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The U.S. District Court in Charleston, S.C., is scheduled to hear summary motions in SELC's lawsuit on Dec. 1, but a ruling won't likely come until later, according to Frank Holleman, senior attorney for the SELC.
Holleman said the change not only prevents provisions of the act from being applied to the lake, which was created as a steam station cooling pond, but also takes away a vital avenue for the community to hold Duke Energy accountable if it is polluted.
The change revises the definition of “waters of the United States” to exclude cooling ponds. The 1972 law regulates and sets standards for pollutant discharges into these waters, which includes lakes, rivers, wetlands and coastal areas.
Cooling ponds
And that’s where Belews Lake and similar lakes factor in. Under the new definition, Holleman said the entire lake now is considered part of the steam station’s wastewater treatment facility and not subject to the federal environmental law.
However, Nathan Craig, a principal with Duke Energy who specializes in water and natural resource issues, said the lake always has been treated as and operated under regulatory standards set for wastewater treatment systems involving cooling lakes.
"No other wastewater or pollutant is treated in Belews Lake nor is allowed to be treated in Belews Lake," he said. "Except for temperature, the lake and any discharge into the lake must meet strict Clean Water Act and state water quality requirements."
As for Duke Energy’s interest in the rule, Craig said it was to ensure the “waste treatment exclusion” in the act applies to ash basins, cooling ponds and other components of the waste treatment system. "The company wanted clarity to ensure these systems can continue to operate under the same regulatory requirements as they have since 1979," when wastewater treatment systems were excluded from the act.
Officials with the EPA and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, which issues permits for the lake, did not respond to messages and emails seeking comment for this story. Neither did the Edison Electric Institute, the national association of shareholder-owned electric utilities, which lobbied for the changes.
Belews Lake was created by Duke Power Co., now known as Duke Energy, in the early 1970s by damming Belews Creek to provide water for the Belews Creek Steam Station.
The station is one the Southeast’s largest coal-burning power plants, although recent changes give operators the option to also run on natural gas. It generates up to 2,240 megawatts, enough to bring power to nearly 1.8 million average homes at full load.
Lake water is used in the process, whether the plant runs on coal or natural gas. While lake water doesn’t come into contact with the station’s steam, it is returned to the lake at a higher temperature.
“Duke Energy discharges hot water into Belews Lake and if that heat is not adequately controlled, that affects the health of the lake and the fish in the lake,” Holleman said. The heat is the primary pollutant for the lake, he said.
That discharge was covered under the Clean Water Act before the revised definition of “cooling ponds” and putting the entire lake out of the act’s purview.
“This is an unprecedented change, to remove these lakes from coverage of the Clean Water Act, Holleman said.
But Duke Energy officials say changes have no real impact on how the company monitors the lake and that the state permitting process assures safety.
“We still have very, very strict state requirements to meet, so that doesn’t change, the lake remains protected,” Duke spokesman Bill Norton said.
Craig said the discharge into Belews Lake is primarily cooling water and possibly some stormwater.
Pollutants such as bromides, mercury, arsenic, selenium and chromium generated by the plant are diverted to the Dan River, which still remains under the protection of the Clean Water Act. Temperature limits also are placed on this wastewater.
“This change isn’t really going to change how this station is currently operated and how the station has been operated since coming online back in the ‘70s,” Craig said.
Locals' reaction
Phillip and Nancy Ridge, who've lived beside Belews Lake since the 1970s, said they trust Duke Energy to protect it. The couple lives in a small mobile home park on West Ridge Circle, just yards away from its shoreline.
The couple said that the company has been a good steward of the lake and it doesn’t bother them that it’s no longer covered by the Clean Water Act.
Phillip Ridge, 79, said it’s in Duke Energy’s interest to use the best practices available in operating the facility.
“They’re down there now working on the dam,” he said. “They’re trying to keep everything up-to-date.
“Why would they mess up something they need,” he said. “I mean, that’s where they’re making their money.”
Nancy Ridge said she goes in the lake every summer, "all summer long," noting that it's safe. “That’s my exercise in the summer.”
Still, others who use the lake said they would rather see the additional protection offered by the Clean Waters Act.
“I think it’s a shame, people swim in this lake,” said Josh Snow, who recently formed Reel-Fishin Outdoor Adventures and runs fishing tours at the lake. “I think the people who use the lake ought to have a voice for it.”
Lewis Pritchard of Walnut Cove, who was out kayaking on the lake last week, said he’d rather see the act applied to the lake.
“I guess the Clean Water Act would help motivate them more,” Pritchard said. “I like to keep the lake pretty. I kayak a lot out here … and I eat the fish, too.”
Those activities are why, Holleman said, keeping the lake under the Clean Water Act is so important.
“It gives the local community power to protect their water resources when the state and federal government are not taking those actions,” Holleman said.
