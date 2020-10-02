BOE Simpson

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections voted 4-1 Tuesday to remove its deputy director, leaving the office short-staffed two weeks before early voting begins.
The five-member board voted during a closed session to oust Simpson, with Royce Richardson, chairman, casting the dissenting vote.
The decision to terminate Simpson comes at a "terrible time for the citizens of Rockingham County,'' Richardson said during a phone interview.
Personnel law prohibited him from discussing the reason his fellow board members cited voted Simpson out, Richardson said.
But Simpson's departure means an already-skeletal staff will have to hobble through the election with only one full-time employee and temporary workers, Richardson explained.
"Our three-person office was down to two,'' said Richardson of Madison. "We have not have a director since March ... Amy had been there a couple of years. She went through the 2018 election and the 2020 primary, and she was doing a real good job.''
Asked if he understood why other board members had voted to remove Simpson, Richardson said, "No, I don't know what their thinking was.''
And with the presidential election but a month away, it's very unlikely the board will be able to hire Simpson's replacement before Nov. 3, Richardson said.
"We're probably not going to be able to replace her right now, and we’ll just have to do the best we can,'' he said.
We can we’re having a lot of requests and new registrations to come in and we’re handling that. We’re having more request on nd anybody voting by mail or early one stop starts oCt, 15, honeslty, those vote will be put in the machinge and they will be received and people will beb notified that we received them and we will count befre election,
Simpson, who served as interim Rockingham County Register of Deeds from April-December 2016, would have been eligible in 10 months for retirement after 20 years of county employment, she said.
"I was shocked,'' Simpson said, adding she worried about how the remaining staff will tackle the mounting demands of heavy absentee ballot requests and routine duties, such as the mock election, which had been scheduled for Thursday.
Simpson said she would have conducted the test run in concert with the State Board of Elections in Raleigh to ensure the county's voting machine is tabulating correctly.
She had already performed a "Logic and Accuracy" test on the machines within the last two weeks and determined that they were calculating accurately.
The mock election would have been a chance for the office to "upload'' a portion of test ballots from her Logic and Accuracy Test, utilizing state software, to further guarantee accuracy and preparedness for Nov. 3, Simpson said.
The job was important to Simpson, she said. "We worked hard, we workd weekends and we worked late nights. We wanted a successful election for Rockingham County, and they (the board) just cut the legs right out from under me and the office,'' she said Thursday during a phone interview.
"I'm very worried for this election,because we were in trouble as it was (with too few staff),'' Simpson said. "But they made a decision and that decision is going to affect Rockingham County.''
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!