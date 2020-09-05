Ascent Construction Solutions of Pfafftown is suing D.H. Griffin Infrastructure of Greensboro and the city of Greensboro after D.H. Griffin officials failed to hire Ascent Construction as a minority subcontractor on a sewer project in 2017 in Greensboro.
Ascent Construction alleged that it is a victim of constructive fraud, negligent misrepresentation and a breach of contract-third party beneficiary in its lawsuit.
Constructive fraud is when a person or business gains an unfair advantage over another by deceitful or unfair methods.
Negligent misrepresentation happens when someone makes a statement without regard to the true facts.
A breach of contract-third party beneficiary arises when a contract for the benefit of a third party is breached by the non-performance of the promisor. The beneficiary then can sue the promisor for the breach.
Ashlee Poplin of Charlotte, the attorney for Ascent Construction, filed the lawsuit on June 26 in Guilford County Superior Court.
Ascent Construction wants a jury trial, a court judgment against the defendants for more than $25,000 and unspecified amount of punitive damages, according to the lawsuit.
Tonya Hasan of Pfafftown, the company's manager, could not be reached for comment.
Poplin would only say "the complaint speaks for itself."
In court documents, attorneys D.H. Griffin and the city denied the allegations and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.
Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts called the lawsuit "meritless.:
Timothy Wyatt of Greensboro, one of D.H. Griffin's attorneys, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
"It's my client's policy not to discuss litigation," Wyatt said.
The dispute arose in September 2017 when Ascent Construction, a minority- and woman-owned business, submitted a proposal to D.H. Griffin for removing and replacing an asphalt road and driveway for the Stewart Mill and Rock Creek sewer-pipe improvement project in southeastern Greensboro.
D.H. Griffin committed to using Ascent Construction as a minority subcontractor on the project, according to the lawsuit and a city document. Ascent also alleged in the suit that D.H. Griffin officials gave the company a letter of intent to use Ascent as a minority subcontractor.
The suit alleged that D.H. Griffin used the Ascent Construction's proposal and status as a minority- and woman-owned business in obtaining a contract with the city of Greensboro for the sewer project.
According to an Oct. 18, 2017, city document, D.H. Griffin proposed to meet its M/WBE commitment using the six minority-and women-owned businesses on the project, including Ascent Construction.
The city of Greensboro designed its Minority and Woman Business Enterprise program as a remedy to the ongoing effects of marketplace discrimination that city officials had determined to adversely affect the participation of minority-and women-owned business in city contracts, according to a city document.
On Nov. 14, 2017, the Greensboro City Council approved D.H. Griffin as the low bidder at $11.43 million and awarded the contract to the company, another city document shows.
D.H. Griffin officials ended up not using Ascent Construction on the project, according to the lawsuit.
D.H. Griffin officials were required to notify the city's M/WBE office if the company replaced a subcontractor, a city document shows.
But D.H. Griffin didn't notify the city that it didn't use Ascent Construction on the project and will be penalized for that, Watts said.
The suit alleged that agreements existed between Ascent Construction, D.H. Griffin and the city of Greensboro that Ascent Construction would be used to perform asphalt work on the project as a minority-and woman-owned business. But D.H. Griffin used another company for the work, according to the lawsuit, and therefore "obtained the contract on the project with the city under false/fraudulent pretenses of using (the) plaintiff, a MWBE when in fact they did not use (the) plaintiff."
According to the lawsuit, Ascent Construction lost out on $155,000 for the job and "was deprived an opportunity to engage in the project for the city and participate in the MWBE program."
Court documents show Wyatt argued that Greensboro officials had no requirement for D.H. Griffin to award a subcontract to Ascent Construction.
D.H. Griffin said in its motion to dismiss that Ascent doesn't have any legal cause of action to pursue its allegations against the company.
