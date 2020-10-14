Community spread forces infection rate up, 127 cases in 4 days, 39 hospitalized

And remember the threat of flu is real, Young cautioned, explaining that contracting the flu and COVID-19 could be a very perilous situation for a patient.

Rockingham County Health Department is providing a drive-up flu shot service at the Governmental Center in Wentworth daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Young said. People with insurance coverage should bring insurance cards. Shots will cost $30 for those who are uninsured, but Young said the department would work with individuals who cannot afford the fee.

In Rockingham, 922, or 57.6%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 612, or 38.2%, are home recuperating.

The county of about 91,000 has conducted 23,643 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.

Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.

Health stats show 913 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 637 are below. Ages were not specified for 49 patients.