Cone Health Opens Epilepsy Monitoring Unit

One in 26 people will develop epilepsy or recurring seizures in their lifetime, according to the American Epilepsy Society.

And getting the right care at the start is important for effective treatment. In response to the challenge, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital recently announced the opening of an epilepsy monitoring unit, or EMU.

“The diagnostic capability enabled by our new EMU is a significant enhancement in care for epilepsy patients,” says Dr. Priyanka Yadav, EMU medical director.

“By continuously tracking brain activity, we’re better able to pinpoint what part of the brain triggers seizures and develop plans tailored to each person’s condition.”

The EMU at Cone will enable physicians to identify which parts of the brain are causing seizures, bringing improved epilepsy treatment.

The EMU further allows around-the-clock patient monitoring and recording of electrical activity in the brain and heart.

The unit can provide care for two patients per week in private rooms, with the opportunity to grow based on community need.