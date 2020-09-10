Cone Health hospitals, including Annie Penn Hospital of Reidsville, Alamance Regional Medical Center, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital, have received awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association in recognition of their commitment to quality stroke care.
Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville achieved a ranking of Gold Plus, Target: Stroke Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
Moses Cone Hospital achieved Gold Plus, Target: Stroke Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition in the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke® program, as well as Gold recognition for atrial fibrillation (AFIB) care in the Get With The Guidelines-AFIB® program.
Alamance Regional Medical Center achieved Stroke Silver Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
And Wesley Long Hospital achieved Silver recognition in the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke® program.
“Cone Health adheres to the highest national care standards for patients experiencing strokes,” said Mary Jo Cagle, MD, chief operating officer at Cone Health. “While our care teams deserve this national recognition, their focus is always on bringing better care to our patients.”
Awards from the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke® program and the Get With The Guidelines-AFIB® program recognize a hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke and AFib (an irregular heartbeat that can often lead to stroke) patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
The Target: Type 2 Diabetes initiative aims to ensure that patients with Type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when treated for cardiovascular disease or stroke. To qualify for the Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award, hospitals meet quality measures with more than 90 percent compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
“We are pleased to recognize Cone Health hospitals for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.
“Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association:
• Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds. Nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year
• More than 2.7 million adults suffer from AFib, the irregular heartbeat that can lead to stroke and other complications. The condition accounts for about one-third of hospitalizations for cardiac rhythm disturbance and is associated with a five-fold increased risk of stroke.
Cone Health's integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs.
More than 13,000 Cone Health staff provide care to the people of Rockingham, Guilford, Alamance, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.
