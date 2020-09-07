Gov. Roy Cooper plans to provide a state reopening update last week —ahead of expectations amid a recent stabilization in new COVID-19 cases and slight decline in hospitalizations.
Dory MacMillan, Cooper's press secretary, said last Monday the governor "expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow, which would take effect later this week."
However, Cooper extended from Monday to Oct. 2 a curfew on restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries from selling alcoholic drinks from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. This order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.
Since May 22, Cooper has extended Phase Two restrictions three times — currently until 5 p.m. Sept. 11 — in what he has called a "safer-at-home" approach.
The extension continues to prohibit the partial openings of businesses that include private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys and gyms.
Cooper has said part of his Phase Two decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
The Planet Fitness chain plans to open most North Carolina centers today, even though Cooper has not rescinded his executive order that prohibits their use during the pandemic. The YMCA of Greensboro took a similar step Monday, and O2Fitness reopened its Greensboro center on Friday.
Planet Fitness and the YMCA note on their websites that they are basing their plans on what they view as a medical-services-provider exemption in Cooper's Executive Order No. 141 that went into effect May 22.
The potential loophole comes from comments made by Josh Stein, the state's attorney general, as part of defending the executive order in a lawsuit filed by fitness center owners and operators to compel the reopening of their facilities.
Stein said the executive order allows fitness centers to provide indoor services to individuals who are under the prescribed care of a health care provider.
“It appears that Gov. Cooper is getting the message that a significant number of people — including likely voters — are fed up with his restrictions," said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
The last call curfew, contained in Executive Order No. 153, is part of the Cooper administration’s effort at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Local governments implementing orders that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m., or that apply to other entities, remain in effect.
“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” Cooper said in issuing the executive order. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”
Cooper said in July he wants “to prevent restaurants from turning into bars after hours ... lessening social distancing and more milling around.”
“Now that we have become stable with our (COVID-19) numbers, we want to drive them down, and this is one of the ways we believe will be effective.”
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have said North Carolina's COVID-19 trends are not spiking, the percentage of positive tests has remained stable at 7% to 8% in recent weeks, and there remains adequate hospital intensive-care bed capacity.
