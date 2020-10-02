County Board of Elections votes to dismiss senior deputy director in closed session

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections voted 4-1 Tuesday to remove its senior deputy director, leaving the office short-staffed just two weeks before early voting begins.
The five-member board voted during a closed session to oust Simpson, with Royce Richardson, chairman, casting the dissenting vote.
The decision to terminate Simpson comes at a "terrible time for the citizens of Rockingham County,'' Richardson of Madison said during a Wednesday phone interview.
Personnel law prohibited Richardson from discussing the reason his fellow board members cited for voting out Simpson, Richardson said.
But Simpson's departure means an already-skeletal staff will have to hobble through the election with only one full-time employee and a handful of temporary workers, Richardson explained.
"Our three-person office was down to two,'' he said.
"We have not had a director since March,'' Richardson said of the retirement of former director Tina Cardwell.
"Amy had been there a couple of years. She went through the 2018 election and the 2020 primary, and she was doing a real good job,'' Richardson said.
Asked if he understood why other board members had voted to remove Simpson, Richardson said, "No, I don't know what their thinking was.''
And with the presidential election but a month away, it's very unlikely the board will be able to hire Simpson's replacement before Nov. 3, Richardson said.
"We're probably not going to be able to replace her right now, and we’ll just have to do the best we can.''
Simpson took pride in her job
Simpson, who served as interim Rockingham County Register of Deeds from April-December 2016, would have been eligible in 10 months for retirement after 20 years of county employment, she said.
"I was shocked,'' Simpson said, adding she worries about how the remaining staff will tackle the mounting demands of heavy absentee ballot requests and routine duties, such as a mock election, which had been scheduled for Oct. 1.
She declined to discuss the grounds for her dismissal.
Simpson had planned to conduct the routine test run in concert with the Raleigh-based North Carolina State Board of Elections to guarantee the county's voting machines are tabulating correctly, she said.
Simpson had already performed a "Logic and Accuracy" test on the machines within the last two weeks and determined machines were calculating accurately.
The mock election would have been a chance for the office to upload a portion of test ballots through state board software from Simpson's Logic and Accuracy Test to further guarantee accuracy and preparedness for Nov. 3, she said.
Her duties and the integrity of the upcoming election were important to Simpson and the rest of the small staff, she said.
"We worked hard, we worked weekends, and we worked late nights,'' she said during a Thursday phone interview.
"We wanted a successful election for Rockingham County, and they (the board) just cut the legs right out from under me and the office.''
Asked if the remaining staff, which has daily been supplemented in recent weeks with six to 10 temporary workers, can get the job done, Simpson voiced concern.
"I'm very worried for this election, because we were in trouble as it was (with too few staff). But they (board members) made a decision and that decision is going to affect Rockingham County.''
Among the board members who voted to remove Simpson were board secretary Toni K. Reece, Jeff Parris and Bonnie Purgason, all of Eden, and Leanna Lawson of Ruffin.
Reece and Purgason are Republicans, while Parris, Lawson and Richardson are Democrats.
The members could not be reached before press time for comment on Simpson's dismissal and the mock election status.
The state board oversees county elections boards, while board member appointments are based on nominations by state party chairmen.
Board members are tapped for two-year terms.
Simpson, who ran for the county register of deeds post as a Democrat in the 2016 general election, was defeated by Ben Curtis, a Republican.
Handling absentee ballot requests and early voting
As voters continue to seek absentee ballots in high numbers, Richardson said the board of elections office is processing requests efficiently and recording votes with the securely.
"We're having a lot of (absentee ballot) requests and new registrations to come in and we’re handling that,'' Richardson said of the nearly 5,000 absentee ballot requests made to date.
Thus far, the office has received about 1,400 of those ballots back and has tabulated and locked them within the tabulation machine behind locked doors, Richardson said.
The chairman further explained that all ballots are locked away securely until they can be counted and entered into the county’s DS 2000 tabulator.
Only four of the submitted ballots had issues that temporarily prevented them from being tallied, Richardson said.
Staff will promptly contact the four voters and assist them in correcting errors in the manner they submitted their ballots, he said, explaining voters had either failed to adequately witness their ballots or provided incorrect addresses.
"Staff will be back in touch with those people,'' Richardson said.
Early voting begins Oct. 15 and runs through Oct. 31 with one stop polling places throughout the county.
The board has coordinated with county maintenance crews to regularly sanitize the polling places and structure social distancing within the sites. For early voting hours and addresses, visit: https://www.co.rockingham.nc.us/files/documents/2020GeneralElectionOneStopSchedule1450100140090120AM.pdf
