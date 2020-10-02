County Board of Elections votes to dismiss senior deputy director in closed session

And with the presidential election but a month away, it's very unlikely the board will be able to hire Simpson's replacement before Nov. 3, Richardson said.

"We're probably not going to be able to replace her right now, and we’ll just have to do the best we can.''

Simpson took pride in her job

Simpson, who served as interim Rockingham County Register of Deeds from April-December 2016, would have been eligible in 10 months for retirement after 20 years of county employment, she said.

"I was shocked,'' Simpson said, adding she worries about how the remaining staff will tackle the mounting demands of heavy absentee ballot requests and routine duties, such as a mock election, which had been scheduled for Oct. 1.

She declined to discuss the grounds for her dismissal.

Simpson had planned to conduct the routine test run in concert with the Raleigh-based North Carolina State Board of Elections to guarantee the county's voting machines are tabulating correctly, she said.

Simpson had already performed a "Logic and Accuracy" test on the machines within the last two weeks and determined machines were calculating accurately.