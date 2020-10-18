County cases on the rise for third week straight

Statewide, of those tested for COVID-19, 6.3% are positive — a rate that nearly parallels that of the county.

Hospitalizations remained high at 38 for Rockingham, a county that for most of the pandemic, has weekly seen 20-25 receive inpatient treatment.

The county's rate of infection fluctuates from day to day. It was up to 6.9% on Tuesday, compared to 6.2% on Friday. About a month ago, the county struggled with troubling percent positive rates that shot as high as 10% when two area long-term care facilities were hit hard by COVID-19.

In recent weeks, the rate has come down, but continues to bob from 6% to nearly 7%, week to week, records show.

Rockingham County's Interim Public Health Director Susan Young has said she sees certain age groups with higher positive rates. Among them: people in their 20s, folks between 40-50, and individuals between 55-56 and 60-61, she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 25 people in the county have died from the highly infectious virus, with four deaths in the past two weeks, health records show.

Young said it is critical that people get flu shots right away to arm themselves against the possibility of having to fight influenza with COVID-19 as a co-infection.