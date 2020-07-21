Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that positive patient counts had climbed from 256 to 275 between Friday and Tuesday. The story below has been corrected to reflect accurate data.
WENTWORTH — The COVID-19 count shot up by 19 patients over the weekend _ from 356 to 375 _ and by Tuesday, the county tallied 384 cases and its highest number of hospitalized patients yet.
The weekend increase in lab-confirmed positive patients marked a 5.5% surge in reported infection within 48 hours on the heels of a grim past week when cases climbed by 13.7% and two Rockingham County COVID-19 patients died from complications from the virus.
Since last Monday, Rockingham’s positive patient count has climbed 22.7% from 313 to 384, according to data from the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services. For perspective, county cases have increased 117% since June 23, skyrocketing from 177 to 384.
And hospitalizations are up to 11 this week in a county that’s typically seen an average of two or three patients undergo inpatient care each week since the start of the global pandemic.
The RCDHHS erroneously posted a fifth COVID-19 death in its updated pandemic statistics on Monday. The number has since been removed, and Susan Young, county interim public health director, explained via email, that the data was incorrect. The death toll remains at four.
Of the other 380 active patients, 256, or 67%, are recovered, according to the health department website. Meanwhile, 112, or 29%, are recovering at home under quarantine. The county reports no asymptomatic patients among the current active cases.
Patient age breakdowns show 194 are over 40, while 184 are younger. Officials with RCDHHS will not, however, share precise ages or outline how many younger adults have contracted the disease.
So far, the county of roughly 91,000 has conducted 6,803 tests and determined 384 to be positive, a rate of 5.6%. The relatively high rate of positives is likely due to the fact that the county of 91,000 has done far less testing than larger urban areas where positive rates compute much lower.
County health officials have linked a large percentage of the county’s most recent cases to family gatherings which involved fraternizing between people from multiple households. This information comes just as Gov. Roy Cooper amended his Executive Order 141 to include wedding receptions in the list of events that must adhere to mass gatherings restrictions under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. This means that no more than 10 people can gather for a wedding reception held indoors, while no more than 25 guests can participate in an outdoor reception.
Four Rockingham County patients have died since the earliest weeks of the pandemic, all 60 or older and all suffering from underlying medical conditions, RCDHHS officials said in a news release.
Privacy laws prohibited RCDHHS from disclosing the victims’ names or towns of residence.
Statewide, 101,046 people have contracted COVID-19 and 1,642 have died from the disease.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visiit www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
