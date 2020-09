Rockingham County has a vacancy for the Rockingham County Agricultural Board. Persons interested in filling the seat should apply at the county website: www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to”, under Volunteer/Recognition heading, then click on “Advisory Boards” tab for the application.

Contact board clerk Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 with any questions or email her at: jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.