COVID-19 cases continue to climb, hospitalizations at pandemic high

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County's interim public health director is troubled by the increase in COVID-19 cases she's seen in the last couple of weeks.
" ... We are seeing an uptick in cases,'' Young said Tuesday after positive COVID-19 cases had increased by 95 since Friday and hospitalizations reached a pandemic high of 36.
Families are spreading the disease in households, and Young continues to see positive coronavirus test results from school age children, she said, explaining her office coordinates with the Rockingham County Schools district to make certain families and contacts are alerted.
Last week, three county middle schools were closed due to COVID-19 exposures known as clusters. No new school clusters had been discovered by Tuesday, Young said.
And in the same week that the disease reached the White House, Young renewed her plea to county residents to conform to social distancing rules.
"No one is immune to COVID-19. This is why everyone must be diligent in taking the needed precautions of wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large indoor crowds,'' Young said.
"It is the personal responsibility of everyone working together to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and keep everyone healthy and safe."
Communities must protect themselves from piling one illness on top of another as flu season approaches, Young said.
She urged citizens to get flu shots now to prevent "co-infection with influenza and COVID-19.''
The county total of COVID-19 cases was 1,425 on Tuesday, health department records showed.
During early September, Rockingham reached a concerning 10% positive infection rate, dropping to around 6% in the last two weeks. On Tuesday, that rate has inched up to 6.6%.
Infectious disease experts say a rate of 5% positive within a community is manageable, and should be a target.
In Rockingham, 883, or 61.9%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 482, or 33.8%, are home recuperating.
The county of about 91,000 has conducted 21,540 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases — between 25-40% — are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 804 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40 years old, while 574 are below. Ages were not specified for 47 patients.
Statewide, 219,754 people had contracted COVID-19 and 3,637 had died as of Tuesday.
Those who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
