COVID-19 cases continue to climb, hospitalizations at pandemic high

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County's interim public health director is troubled by the increase in COVID-19 cases she's seen in the last couple of weeks.

" ... We are seeing an uptick in cases,'' Young said Tuesday after positive COVID-19 cases had increased by 95 since Friday and hospitalizations reached a pandemic high of 36.

Families are spreading the disease in households, and Young continues to see positive coronavirus test results from school age children, she said, explaining her office coordinates with the Rockingham County Schools district to make certain families and contacts are alerted.

Last week, three county middle schools were closed due to COVID-19 exposures known as clusters. No new school clusters had been discovered by Tuesday, Young said.

And in the same week that the disease reached the White House, Young renewed her plea to county residents to conform to social distancing rules.

"No one is immune to COVID-19. This is why everyone must be diligent in taking the needed precautions of wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large indoor crowds,'' Young said.

"It is the personal responsibility of everyone working together to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and keep everyone healthy and safe."