COVID-19 claims 23rd Rock victim, forces school administrators to close Eden office

On Tuesday, the county's rate had inched up to 7%, but was down to roughly 6.6% on Friday, county statistics showed.

In Rockingham, 843, or 62.9%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 440, or 32.8%, are home recovering.

The county of 91,000 has conducted 21,455 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.

Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.

Health stats show 753 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 540 are below. Ages were not specified for 47 patients.

Statewide, 212,909 people have contracted COVID-19 and 3,579 have died.

Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.

For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.

