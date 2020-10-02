COVID-19 claims 23rd Rock victim, forces school administrators to close Eden office

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County recorded its 23rd death from COVID-19 on Thursday and 131 new cases between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.
And on Friday, the Central Office of Rockingham County Schools in Eden closed due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, three of the county's middle schools —Holmes, Reidsville and Western Rockingham— remain closed through Oct. 12.
RCS public information officer Karen Hyler confirmed that RCS administrators worked remotely on Friday while the district's main office closed.
The middle schools closed on Monday and students and staff exposed to COVID-19 on those campuses are in quarantine/and or recovering from the highly infectious virus, school officials have said.
On Sunday and Monday, RCS administrators reported that the county health department had detected clusters of infection and possible COVID-19 exposures within the three schools.
Also on Monday, county health officials found seven coronavirus cases within the district's elementary, middle and high schools.
No schools were named beyond the middle schools where actual clusters were found or heavily suspected.
The infections came after the first week back to limited in-person learning under the state's pandemic school schedule Plan B.
RCS and health department officials, led by Susan Young, the county's interim public health director, said they have worked in tandem to notify students, parents and staff of any exposures to the virus.
While Young said,"no further clusters (were) noted this week'' within the school district, "there have been other students that were positive,'' beyond the original seven positives tallied on Monday.
"All affected individuals have been notified and quarantine measures discussed,'' Young said in a Friday email.
Since last Sunday, contact tracing has led school officials to contact some 75 people across 16 of the district's 22 schools, according to RCS Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Crisis, and Safety Stephanie Ellis.
Ellis reported the effort to the Rockingham County School Board on Monday night during its regular meeting.
The county's latest virus victim died on Thursday, was in the 65-75 age range and suffered from underlying medical conditions, according to Young.
On Friday, cases totalled 1,340. And hospitalizations hit 33, up from 31 on Tuesday.
The county has recovered from a troubling early September 10% positive infection rate, with a decrease to 6% two weeks ago.
A rate of 5% positive within a community is manageable, according to infectious disease experts.
On Tuesday, the county's rate had inched up to 7%, but was down to roughly 6.6% on Friday, county statistics showed.
In Rockingham, 843, or 62.9%, of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 440, or 32.8%, are home recovering.
The county of 91,000 has conducted 21,455 novel coronavirus tests to date, records show.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show 753 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 540 are below. Ages were not specified for 47 patients.
Statewide, 212,909 people have contracted COVID-19 and 3,579 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
