Drive-thru fair draws long lines of cars for a taste of the Carolina Classic

Winston-Salem may not have a fair this year, but it sure did smell like one at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Thursday when the Carolina Classic Fair held the first day of its four-day drive-thru event.

The chance for a taste of the fair — officially canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — drew long lines of cars Thursday. “We didn’t expect this much the first day,” said Cheryle Hartley, the fair’s director. “It’s been an overwhelming response. But it’s been great.”

The Drive-Thru offers a limited selection of favorite fair foods from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.

The event is set up to honor social distancing by having people drive through the fairgrounds, ordering and picking up food without getting out of their cars.

Along the way, people also can donate loose change and canned food and even experience a "road bump" ride as they exit.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 cars were in line. “It’s been like this since 12:15 p.m.” said Robert Mulhearn, the venue and facility manager for the city of Winston-Salem, who was leading the crew taking food orders. “We knew it’d be busy, but this took it to a whole 'nother level.”

Mulhearn estimated that the average wait was an hour and 15 minutes, but some people were sitting in their cars on the fairgrounds for as long as two hours, At times, fair workers turned away cars for 30-minute periods to allow the line to shorten.