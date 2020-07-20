Weil-McLain is now hiring
This Eden company is hiring 10-15 full-time employees, including machine operators, assemblers, material handlers and paint operators.
Visit www.weil-mclain.com/careers to apply and learn more information about these jobs.
Gildan Yarns has job openings
Gildan is seeking machine electricians, spinning and carding technicians, spinning and carding operators, and can haulers. There are some day shift positions, but the majority of these openings are on the night shift. Most positions are for 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 schedule.
For more information, visit their 335 Summit Road facility in Eden.
Night Owl National Contractors
This company is a granite and quartz fabrication center located in the former K-Mart building on Meadow Road in Eden. They are hiring electricians, electricians’ helpers, granite polishers, CNC machine operators, forklift operators, finish carpenters, sheetrock workers and framers.
Visit www.noncstoneworks.com/careers or call 888-283-6303 for more information.
UNC Rockingham Healthcare
In order to reinforce safety, UNC Rockingham Healthcare has noted the measures they have taken to keep patients and visitors safe. Everyone in the facility is wearing a mask, everyone, including staff, vendors, visitors and patients—is screened upon entry. Physical distancing is practiced, visitation is limited, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is adequately stocked and used to keep patients, coworkers and providers safe. Additionally, cleaning schedules have been accelerated and robust disinfectant measures are in place. Covid-19 patients and those suspected to have the virus are isolated in separate, sealed areas.
UNC Rockingham Healthcare is located at 117 E. King’s Hwy in Eden. Call 336-623-9711 for more information.
Great River Race scheduled Sept. 19
This event will take place on Sept. 19 at the Klyce Street Landing at the end of Klyce Street. The race will conclude at Leaksville Landing on Hamilton Street. Participants will create their own “seaworthy” vessels and float or paddle down the Dan River to the Leaksville Landing finish line. Prizes include: First Prize: $500; Second Prize: $300; and Third Prize: $200.
For more information on the event, call Randy Hunt at 336-613-2859. Come be part of the fun!
Wright Printing is a full-service printer
This local printing company is located at 302-B N Pierce Street. They are a full-service printer. They can create checks, labels, books, posters, forms, banners, signs, brochures, business cards, flyers, mailers, invitations, tags, T-shirts, promotional products, design services, billboards and more.
Call 336-627-7947 or visit www.wrightprinting.net for more information.
