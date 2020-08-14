EDEN — Authorities arrested William Dale Crawford on Wednesday afternoon after the man broke through a glass door of his ex-girlfriend's home and threatened her life. 

Angela Scott, 35, of 868 Friendly Road told Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies that Crawford, 39, broke through her front door and announced he was going to kill her, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A friend who was visiting Scott grabbed a shotgun to defend her and fired at Crawford, sending him running. 

Deputies found Crawford, who was not struck by the gunshot, with lacerations he likely sustained while breaking Scott's door.

Crawford, of 168 Odle Lane, was charged with attempted first degree burglary, communicating threats, and domestic criminal trespass.

Deputies detained him at the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a Domestic Hold, a type of restriction state law permits in domestic violence cases, which allows authorities to jail a suspect for 48 hours without bail until a District Court judge can set bond. Crawford is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Oct. 26. 

