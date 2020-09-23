Efforts afoot to save South's disappearing grasslands

Initiative co-founder Dwayne Estes is a botany and ecology professor at Austin Peay State University, where it's based. He recently paid a visit to 900 acres (364 hectares) of former farmland in Nashville he's surveying for the city's parks department with the goal of restoring about a third to native grasslands.

Asked what type of grassland it was, Estes said there's no name because it was never formally described in scientific literature. Like many Southern grasslands, it was lost before it could be recorded.

“Nearly every single thing around us has changed,” he said. But he pointed to a few sun-loving native plants such as MacGregor's wild rye and a gnarled chinkapin oak, saying they offer clues about the land hundreds of years ago.

Much of the land the initiative hopes to restore lies in private hands. And Estes said knowing the cultural as well as botanical history helps him when talking to farmers about conservation. He can tell them a story about what once grew there, and relate that to what people lived there and where they chose to build homes, hunt and farm.