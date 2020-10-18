Election 2020: Where Cooper and Forest stand on ‘law and order,’ criminal justice

As governor, Cooper has not granted clemency to anyone — no commuted sentences or pardons.

Duke University School of Law faculty have called on Cooper to use his power to grant clemency and also to tell the public who has applied for it. The faculty said in an N&O editorial that Cooper would be the first governor in 40 years not to grant clemency if his current term ends without it.

In an interview with The N&O this week, Stein responded to questions about Cooper’s lack of granting clemency by saying that Cooper’s first term isn’t over yet.

The Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice’s report is not due until Dec. 1, almost a month after the election.

“I know that Roy cares deeply that our criminal justice system treats everybody fairly,” Stein said. Stein said that when he and Cooper talked in June about creating the task force, Cooper was clear he wants it to both identify changes and work to get them implemented.

Stein said the Cooper-appointed task force is working hard to make that a reality, and not have one system of justice for Black people and another for white people.