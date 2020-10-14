Elections board hires Jan Odell as interim director, candidates' group pleased with hire

Successful mock elections held

Shortly after she was fired, Simpson said she was concerned about how the office would be able to conduct a planned Oct. 1 mock election.

Sources close to the board said Saturday that Clark had recently completed two successful mock elections with the support of Laura Dell, a representative from the NCBOE, who was on hand for the tabulation accuracy test.

Board’s suspends public comment

Also last week, the local elections board inflamed the group of candidates further by voting to suspend the public comment portion from its meetings until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Wally White, a Democrat running for the N.C. Senate District 30 seat, who hand-delivered the request for NCBOE intervention on Oct. 5 said of the move:

“I think it’s a shame that a board, whose job is to record citizens’ opinions in the form of our votes, would choose to silence those same citizens from speaking in their meetings.”

Ann Brady, a Democrat running for a seat on the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, also signed the letter to the NCBOE and had problems with the board's public comment decision.