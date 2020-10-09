Elections board suspends public comment, candidates continue call for state to take reins

WENTWORTH — One week after dismissing its senior deputy director and coming under fire from political candidates, the Rockingham County Board of Elections voted Thursday to suspend public comment from its board meetings until after the Nov. 3 election.
The board voted 4-1 last week to oust Amy Simpson, a Democrat who served in 2016 as interim register of deeds, from her role as senior deputy director within the elections board office.
And on Monday, seven candidates from the county petitioned the North Carolina Board of Elections to take immediate control of the local elections office.
The six Democrats and one Libertarian wrote to NCBOE Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell that the office was dangerously understaffed and could not effectively deliver a "fair and trusted election.''
The move by the board three days later to temporarily remove public comment from agendas drew criticism from some of the candidates and one open government scholar.
Members met in a closed executive session Thursday before the five-member bipartisan elections board voted unanimously to approve the measure.
While it is not illegal for an elections board to eliminate such a public platform, "public comment is good for democracy and elimination of public comment time is bad for democracy,'' said Brooks Fuller, director of Elon University's North Carolina Open Government Coalition at Elon University.
"It's that simple,'' Fuller said. "The public has a right to voice concerns to elected and appointed officials, and many times the best way to do that is to speak directly to officials at their regular meetings.''
Candidate Wally White, a Democrat running for the N.C. Senate District 30 seat, hand-delivered the request for NCBOE intervention on Monday and bristled at the latest board action.
“I think it’s a shame that a board, who’s job is to record citizens’ opinions in the form of our votes, would choose to silence those same citizens from speaking in their meetings,” White said via email on Thursday.
Candidate Ann Brady, a Democrat running for a seat on the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, also signed the letter to the NCBOE and had problems with the board's public comment decision.
"I do not understand why the board would act to silence those who wish to publicly express their opinions. Public comments were limited to three minutes; certainly allowing comments did not lengthen their meetings significantly.''
Board Chairman Royce Richardson and board members Toni Reece, Jeff Parris, Bonnie Purgason, and Leanna Lawson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
NCBOE officials did not return phone calls or emails requesting comment on the candidates' request for takeover or the state's assessment of the local board's readiness for the election and early voting, which begins Oct. 15.
In addition to White and Brady, candidates Amanda Bell, Democrat for N.C. House, District 65; Kelli Boyte Jones, Democrat for Rockingham County Register of Deeds; Jeff Johnson, Democrat for the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners; Ophelia P. Wright, Democrat for the Rockingham County Board of Education, District 2; and R. Michael Jordan, Libertarian for the school board's District 3, signed the NCBOE letter.
Among the candidates' concerns: the board has not hired a director to replace Tina Cardwell, who retired in April.
And with Simpson's termination, a deputy director, hired in June, remains the only office staff member.
The board had recently hired between four and 10 temporary staffers daily to help with the pandemic-era election season with more absentee ballots than usual.
Last week nearly 5,000 absentee ballot requests had come in to the office's skeletal crew, officials said.
Simpson had planned to conduct a mock election
Simpson said that before her ouster, she had planned to conduct a routine test of the vote tabulation machine with the state on Oct. 1.
Known as a mock election, the test is designed to prove local machines are working accurately and interfacing well with state software.
It is not clear if remaining staff conducted the test or rescheduled it. Board members have not responded to questions about the status of the mock election.
"I anticipate (running the elections office will be a) difficult job for even experienced staff with so many voters choosing to vote by mail and with the need for extraordinary measures to keep in person voters and election workers safe from infection from COVID-19,'' Brady said.
County GOP continues to weigh in on Simpson's dismissal.
Rockingham County GOP Chairman Diane Parnell last week posted detailed information about Simpson's termination.
The matter had been discussed in a closed session to abide by privacy law surrounding personnel issues.
Asked how she obtained her information about why Simpson was fired, Parnell submitted a press release saying that county GOP officials prompted Simpson's dismissal by reporting to board members actions by Simpson that they deemed as partisan and in conflict with her duties as senior deputy clerk.
State and local election officials did not respond to comment regarding Parnell's allegations.
Contact Susie C. Spear
