Elections board suspends public comment, candidates continue call for state to take reins

"It's that simple,'' Fuller said. "The public has a right to voice concerns to elected and appointed officials, and many times the best way to do that is to speak directly to officials at their regular meetings.''

Candidate Wally White, a Democrat running for the N.C. Senate District 30 seat, hand-delivered the request for NCBOE intervention on Monday and bristled at the latest board action.

“I think it’s a shame that a board, who’s job is to record citizens’ opinions in the form of our votes, would choose to silence those same citizens from speaking in their meetings,” White said via email on Thursday.

Candidate Ann Brady, a Democrat running for a seat on the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, also signed the letter to the NCBOE and had problems with the board's public comment decision.

"I do not understand why the board would act to silence those who wish to publicly express their opinions. Public comments were limited to three minutes; certainly allowing comments did not lengthen their meetings significantly.''

Board Chairman Royce Richardson and board members Toni Reece, Jeff Parris, Bonnie Purgason, and Leanna Lawson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.