Elections board suspends public comment, names Jan Odell interim director

On Friday, the board met to hire former longtime director Jan Odell of Reidsville as interim director of the election's office.

Candidates want public voices heard

The board's move Thursday to temporarily remove public comment from agendas — three days after candidates asked the state for help — drew criticism from some of the candidates and one open government scholar.

Members met in a closed executive session Thursday before the five-member bipartisan elections board voted unanimously to approve the measure.

And while it is not illegal for an elections board to eliminate such a public platform, "public comment is good for democracy and elimination of public comment time is bad for democracy,'' said Brooks Fuller, director of the North Carolina Open Government Coalition and Sunshine Center at Elon University.

"It's that simple,'' Fuller said. "The public has a right to voice concerns to elected and appointed officials, and many times the best way to do that is to speak directly to officials at their regular meetings.''

Candidate Wally White, a Democrat running for the N.C. Senate District 30 seat, hand-delivered the request for NCBOE intervention on Monday and bristled at the latest board action.