Fall season the perfect time for Roasted Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup

Pumpkin soup is maybe the perfect fall recipe, isn't it? What could be more comforting and more seasonal than this favorite squash, blended and pureed? Well, a roasted pumpkin soup that also has another fall favorite: sweet potato. In this recipe, pumpkin and sweet potatoes contrast well against a bright pecan pomegranate salsa. Served as an appetizer or side, this soup is a great way to elevate your Thanksgiving menu.

A palette of beautiful fall colors, this dish is the easiest way to turn dinner at home into a restaurant experience. The light and comforting soup is just one of many pumpkin recipes that go beyond the traditional pie.

After roasting the pumpkin and sweet potatoes, blend the combination on high with chicken stock, and Parmesan cheese until it's smooth. Top the soup with the homemade pecan pomegranate salsa before serving.

Whether you serve the dish for Thanksgiving or as a simple weeknight dinner, this recipe is one of the best soups you can make for a fall meal at home.

Roasted Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Soup with Pecan Pomegranate Salsa

For the roasted pumpkin and sweet potato soup: