REIDSVILLE – Federal and local law enforcement agents seized more than a pound of meth, money and guns on Friday from two men they charged for possession and trafficking the contraband.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation worked with Reidsville and Madison police, as well as the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, to make the bust at Gills Inn motel on Barnes Street here.
Authorities charged Brandon Joe Hanks, 34, of Reidsville, with trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking methamphetamine by possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His cohort Brent Dvore Shuff, 32, faces charges, including trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking methamphetamine by possession and trafficking methamphetamine by delivery.
In 2014, when Shuff was living in Mayodan, he was charged with selling and delivering cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, court records show.
In April 2015, Shuff sustained a gunshot injury to the torso when a man demanded money from him at Shuff's home, then in Walkertown, records show.
Both men are being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facilty on $500,000 secured bond and investigators anticipate issuing further charges for each of the men, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the sheriff’s office.
The confiscated meth has a street value of roughly $15,000, according to authorities, who also recovered a “large amount’’of U.S. currency, a stolen AR-type rifle and a pistol through the ongoing investigation, the release said.
"I am thankful to all the agencies involved in this operation,'' said Sheriff Sam Page. "The COVID pandemic unfortunately isn't deterring some individuals from attempting to continue their criminal enterprise. But would-be criminals need to be on notice that it doesn't deter our hard-working law enforcement and narcotics officers in Rockingham County either! We're doing our jobs and are going to keep on enforcing the law and working to keep people safe."
