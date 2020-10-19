Former church treasurer indicted on charges he took more than $500,000 from a Winston-Salem church, church members and his family

A Lexington man who once had control over a Winston-Salem church's finances was indicted Monday on additional charges alleging that he stole more than $500,000 either directly from the church or by defrauding church members out of their retirement money.
Kenneth Ray Sullivan Jr., 36, of Hartman Road was indicted on three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, one count of obtaining property by false pretenses of over $100,000, three counts of securities fraud and one count of exploiting a disabled or elderly person while in a position of trust.
Sullivan was already facing multiple charges connected to allegations that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from Grace Presbyterian Church on Carver School Road. Sullivan and his family had been members of the church for years, and Sullivan eventually became the church's clerk of session. The position essentially meant that he was the church's treasurer and had control over its financial accounts.
Forsyth County prosecutors have alleged that Sullivan stole money from the church and also recruited church members and members of his family, including his parents, to invest in what were fake companies. In July, an agent with the N.C. Secretary of State Office testified at a bond hearing that Sullivan is alleged to have stolen at least $668,000 from the church and from the retirement accounts of church members and relatives. The agent, Carol Stone, also testified that Sullivan attempted to illegally obtain another $429,000 by applying for credit cards and personal loans using other people's names.
The initial charges alleged he either stole from Grace Presbyterian Church or defrauded family and church members of a total of $340,384, according to indictments.
The new indictments included more accounts of money taken from the church, and said Sullivan committed securities fraud by taking money from the Individual Retirement Accounts of several people.
The new indictments allege Sullivan illegally obtained a total of $505,143.
Stone, the agent at the N.C. Secretary of State Office, said Sullivan used the money to pay off student loans and credit cards and make other purchases.
Stone said investigators had identified about 100 different accounts that Sullivan may have created.
Sullivan is in the Forsyth County jail with bail set at $800,000.
