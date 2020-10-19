Former church treasurer indicted on charges he took more than $500,000 from a Winston-Salem church, church members and his family

A Lexington man who once had control over a Winston-Salem church's finances was indicted Monday on additional charges alleging that he stole more than $500,000 either directly from the church or by defrauding church members out of their retirement money.

Kenneth Ray Sullivan Jr., 36, of Hartman Road was indicted on three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, one count of obtaining property by false pretenses of over $100,000, three counts of securities fraud and one count of exploiting a disabled or elderly person while in a position of trust.

Sullivan was already facing multiple charges connected to allegations that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from Grace Presbyterian Church on Carver School Road. Sullivan and his family had been members of the church for years, and Sullivan eventually became the church's clerk of session. The position essentially meant that he was the church's treasurer and had control over its financial accounts.