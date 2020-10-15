From Greensboro to Lumpkin: Triad group writes book about visits to a federal detention camp

GREENSBORO — "J" as he's referred to in the book, was picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on his way to work.
The handful of volunteers who had taken what would amount to a 16-hour round trip from the Triad to Lumpkin, Ga., home of Stewart Immigrant Detention Center, where he was being held, hung on the undocumented worker's every word as he described his interaction with ICE officers that day and the conditions at the facility.
He had come to the United States at 17, he told them, and worked for the same company for the last 13 years. When officers handcuffed him, they accused him of being high on drugs because of his red eyes.
"J" said he pulled out his medication for an eye infection, but agents tossed it aside.
The story is part of "Making Our Way to Lumpkin," a book chronicling the visits there by Friends of Immigrant Neighbors in Detention, a Triad-based group whose members are concerned about "punitive, malicious" immigration policies, conditions in the detention center and the emotional toll on the families left behind.
"When it’s done in my name, when it’s done with my tax dollars, that makes it my responsibility," said Elon University professor Ann Cahill, the group's coordinator.
Group members see an urgency in the book's Oct. 12 release "given the rampant spread and rise of deaths within Stewart due to COVID-19, and the deeply concerning reports of forced and unnecessary medical procedures — including hysterectomies — being performed on women at the neighboring Irwin County Detention Center," they write in the book's preface.
"I hope that by reading this book more people in the United States are able to reject the image of the immigrant as threatening, dangerous and criminal," Cahill said.
The group of retired teachers, CEOs and others want to inspire more people to fight for just immigration policies and to help bring detained neighbors back home to their families.
In 2017, a high-profile sweep by ICE that snared three local men is emblematic of how expedient, and indifferent, the federal government can be when going after immigrants.
The three men, who lived in northeast Greensboro, were on their way to construction jobs shortly before 6 a.m. when ICE agents surrounded their vehicle. Agents were looking for another man, but detained them instead.
They were transferred to Lumpkin and deported within two months, leaving their families behind.
Under President Donald Trump, there is a sense among immigration advocates that ICE has been empowered to take a more aggressive approach. Under previous presidents, officers went after violent criminals.
However, Trump signed an executive order to deport pretty much anyone, not just those with serious criminal records.
"This should matter to all of us," said Andrew Willis Garcés, an immigrant advocate in North Carolina who is pushing for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented families. "Look out of your window at your neighbor’s house and imagine what would happen if one parent was suddenly gone."
ICE officials say they are simply abiding by the law, even if their actions follow tougher rhetoric by the Trump administration.
While officers may have a specific list of people to be arrested, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox has said, they have the right to detain others during those searches.
Often, their families only know about the arrests when they don't return home.
Since March, over 90 people from the greater Greensboro area have taken the trip to spend 60 minutes with detainees in Lumpkin.
Kara Rothberg has been there.
“The first thing that surprised me was how arbitrary the rules felt," writes Rothberg in "Making Our Way to Lumpkin." "You couldn’t take anything with you. There wasn’t enough seating. ... It felt like they didn’t care whether people got visited or not.”
So has Christine Abernathy.
“They wake him about four in the morning. He said he didn’t know why," she writes of one detainee. "He said it was hard to sleep in a room with 60 other men. People were loud. They talked through the night. They’re supposed to have an hour outside, but he’d gone nine or 10 days in a row without being let outside.”
And Sofia Mosquera.
Stewart Detention Center, she writes, is a "concrete box wrapped in wire and intimidation."
Operated by a private company, the 1,752-bed facility opened in 2004.
"I believe we cannot call ourselves good people and allow the kind of inhumane treatment that goes on in detention centers to continue," said Mary Coyne Wessling, one of the book's editors. "I want people to know that the conditions of these detention centers, and Stewart in particular, are worse than American prisons and those are awful enough. I want people to become educated about immigration policies and how we can find more humane, more effective ways to give people asylum when they so desperately need it."
She remembers the face of a man she visited, and how much he smiled and his eyes lit up as he talked about literature and favorite plays, along with his hope that faith and justice would prevail. But she also remembers the loud clang of the metal doors and the muffled sounds of crying from family members who sat behind her waiting their turn to visit loved ones.
"I remember, too, coming back to (a center nearby that helps immigrants) and sitting at a long table just staring into space," Wessling recalled. "When a staff member there asked if I was OK, I replied, 'No, I am not. I will not be okay for quite some time.'"
So she and the others poured their emotions into "Making Our Way to Lumpkin."
“This was the point where the clerk informed (us) that (the detainee) had declined our visit," Patrick Rogers wrote. "I was crushed. An angry voice in the back of my head suggested that the guards lied to us, or lied to the detainee, but I recognized that we had no way to coordinate our visit with him beforehand.
"That Sunday morning just may not have been the right time for a chat with two strangers who wanted to help. Who would ask questions through a telephone and a glass window. Who would get to sleep in their own beds that night.”
