Get to Know Jan Odell, Rockingham County's new interim director of RCBOE

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County's Interim Election Director Janet H. Odell was recently hired after the county elections board voted 5-0 to hire her.
She recently shared the following with the citizens of the county:
How long will you work in the election's office?
"I will be working until this election is over; which we are hoping, (is by) the end of November.
Where are you from?
"My husband and I live in Stoneville and I have lived in Rockingham County all my life. I have two children and two grandchildren.
What is your work history with the elections office?
"I began working at the Rockingham County Elections Office in 1979. I have worked through seven presidential elections and experienced five county managers. So that should tell you that I have been here a while.''
What are your professional credentials?
"I have my North Carolina Election Administrator Certification and a National Certification CERA – Certified Election Registration Administrator. I served as president of the state Director’s Association for two years and served on various committees on the state and national level.''
How many people are in your office as we approach the election?
"There are a number on staff in the office at the current time working very hard (full-time and part-time). My job is to oversee that everyone gets their questions answered and voters may feel confident in going to the early voting sites and polls on Election Day.''
What do you want voters to know as they prepare to vote?
"One thing I do ask of voters is that you be patient. It may take a little longer to vote. We are practicing the COVID procedures so that voters may feel safe ... and taking every measure to keep things clean. Therefore, lines may be a little slower, but also the ballot is also longer with more candidates.''
How do I get a sample ballot?
"To get a sample ballot you may go to ncsbe.gov to do a voter search. Once you find your name, click on it and it will allow you to click on your sample ballot.''
"I am extremely thrilled to be back and I know this election will be an exciting one!!!
For more information on voting, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. For the one-stop early voting schedule, visit: https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/files/documents/ClicktoseeRockinghamCountyBoardofnews133191030090120-113154AMa.pdf
Mable Springfield Scott is public information officer for Rockingham County Government.
