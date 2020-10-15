Get to Know Jan Odell, Rockingham County's new interim director of RCBOE

"There are a number on staff in the office at the current time working very hard (full-time and part-time). My job is to oversee that everyone gets their questions answered and voters may feel confident in going to the early voting sites and polls on Election Day.''

What do you want voters to know as they prepare to vote?

"One thing I do ask of voters is that you be patient. It may take a little longer to vote. We are practicing the COVID procedures so that voters may feel safe ... and taking every measure to keep things clean. Therefore, lines may be a little slower, but also the ballot is also longer with more candidates.''

How do I get a sample ballot?

"To get a sample ballot you may go to ncsbe.gov to do a voter search. Once you find your name, click on it and it will allow you to click on your sample ballot.''

"I am extremely thrilled to be back and I know this election will be an exciting one!!!

For more information on voting, visit www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. For the one-stop early voting schedule, visit: https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/files/documents/ClicktoseeRockinghamCountyBoardofnews133191030090120-113154AMa.pdf

Mable Springfield Scott is public information officer for Rockingham County Government.

