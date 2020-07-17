WENTWORTH — Plenty of Rockingham County brides will be distressed this weekend as Gov. Roy Cooper has officially put limits on wedding reception guests.
An amendment to Cooper's Executive Order 141 includes the post-nuptial parties in its descriptions of mass gatherings, which means indoor dancing and cake-cutting will be limited to 10 people, while outdoor receptions may include a maximum of 25.
And as the county's cases climbed by 13.7% this week, hitting 356 by Friday, the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services announced many of the county's recent cases were traced back to a large family gathering.
In recent weeks, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page had argued that wedding receptions should be considered religious ceremonies, just as weddings are, and exempt from pandemic guidelines. The governor's office held that receptions were not religious events, officials said.
But Page on Friday afternoon announced that violation of the governor's amendment is a Class 2 misdemeanor under state law.
"After reading the Governor's new executive order, it is made clear that wedding ceremonies are protected and not subjected to the mass gathering limitations, but wedding receptions are now subject to the limitations,'' Page said. "The take away from this executive order seems to be that you can have your wedding, but you can't have your wedding cake and eat it too."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Tinpot dictator Cooper strikes again. He gets to pick winners and losers and wedding participants, on what should be the happiest day of their life, are the losers. Vote Forest in November!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.