Receptions
Metro Creative Connection

WENTWORTH — Plenty of Rockingham County brides will be distressed this weekend as Gov. Roy Cooper has officially put limits on wedding reception guests.

An amendment to Cooper's Executive Order 141 includes the post-nuptial parties in its descriptions of mass gatherings, which means indoor dancing and cake-cutting will be limited to 10 people, while outdoor receptions may include a maximum of 25.

And as the county's cases climbed by 13.7% this week, hitting 356 by Friday, the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services announced  many of the county's recent cases were traced back to a large family gathering.  

In recent weeks, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page had argued that wedding receptions should be considered religious ceremonies, just as weddings are, and exempt from pandemic guidelines. The governor's office held that receptions were not religious events, officials said.

But Page on Friday afternoon announced that violation of the governor's amendment is a Class 2 misdemeanor under state law.

"After reading the Governor's new executive order, it is made clear that wedding ceremonies are protected and not subjected to the mass gathering limitations, but wedding receptions are now subject to the limitations,'' Page said. "The take away from this executive order seems to be that you can have your wedding, but you can't have your wedding cake and eat it too."

Susie C. Spear is the Editor of RockinghamNow. She can be reached at 743-333-4101 and on Twitter @SusieSpear_RCN.​

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

RCSO Radio Traffic

Load comments