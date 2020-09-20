Greensboro activists say 'Now is the Time' for change and unity

GREENSBORO — Local community leaders and activists have no doubt that it’s time for change in Greensboro.
Wednesday evening’s virtual event “NOW is the Time” brought together people on the front lines of the battle for racial equity, as well as members of Greensboro’s City Council.
Filmed at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, the event was hosted by a number of collaborators, including Lyndon Rego, founder of CoMetta, a Greensboro-based initiative to reconnect, depolarize and revitalize communities.
The goal of the three-hour event? To express a united and urgent call for addressing inequity in Greensboro. Participants shared through song and spoken word, as well as through four different panels where people discussed their roles in the fight for racial justice.
“‘Now is the time’ is a message lifted from the words of Dr. King,” Rego said during an opening speech. “... More than 50 years ago it was the time to really rise up and come together and work for justice and equality. It’s ironic, but we’re here many, many years and decades later, perhaps with the same situation, where we need to come together and we need to work for equality.”
Together, leaders from organizations like Greensboro Rising, the National Conference for Community and Justice and Council of Elders brought years of experience to Wednesday’s panel discussions.
The Rev. Nelson Johnson of Beloved Community Center noted how important it was to have so many different organizations from across Greensboro with common missions seated in the same room.
“Let’s get together and talk. Let’s talk about these issues and then let’s get together and walk and do something about it,” Johnson said.
The event focused largely on introducing the community members to one another and giving them a platform to introduce what their organization does and how the community can help them move forward, whether it be monetarily or through action.
“What we really need and what this event is about is to say to the people of Greensboro: How do we come together, how do we work for justice?” Rego said.
He said his hope is to “create a civil rights city where everybody here can thrive.”
But an important element of creating change is policy, as noted by many of the event’s speakers, and Greensboro City Council is crucial in making those changes.
Along with Mayor Nancy Vaughan, councilmembers Justin Outling, Sharon Hightower and Goldie Wells made up the fourth and final panel of speakers.
"It’s important that we all continue to engage with each other, to dig deep and have these discussions," Vaughan said. "We all have to continue having evenings like tonight."
Though they did not dive deep into the topic, moderator Zitty Nxumalo brought up the racial disparity that exists in businesses in Greensboro.
In 2017, Greensboro spent $300,000 to hire a law firm to prepare a “disparity study” to find out whether the city’s minority and women-owned businesses were getting a fair share of city business.
The study showed that Greensboro spent $296 million in contracts from 2012 through 2016. Minority-owned businesses received about $10 million of that money, or 3.38%; non-minority, female-owned companies received $24 million, or 8%.
It's an issue that councilmembers and Vaughan said they are actively working to change. Vaughan said she recognizes the importance of building minority businesses in Greensboro. Since the disparity study, the percentage has increased, but "it's not high enough," according to Vaughan.
"But we talk about it every council meeting," she said. "We are striving for that to go up every year."
She noted racial disparities are an issue in other areas, including education and housing.
"We're not afraid to tackle the hard issues," Hightower added. "It's not always pretty, but we're not afraid to say 'Let's talk about it.'"
But with change comes those who will fight back. During Wednesday's event, the speakers, artists and panelists came together for the betterment of Greensboro, but were met with a critic.
According to Rego, a person "bombed" the call on Zoom, which was one of several streaming options for the event. The person shouted racial expletives for a minute before they were blocked.
"It was ironic because the session was about unity and positivity and not a partisan event in any way," Rego said in an email Thursday. "It speaks to the challenges out there with racism but Greensboro residents in polls are pretty clear about the need for unity and racial justice."
With a common goal in mind, the groups at the "NOW is the Time" event urge people to find a way to join their causes.
"The ask is to get behind the work that they’re doing," said Rego.
"It’s not a quick fix, there’s no easy answers, but it’s possible."