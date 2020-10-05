Greensboro Coliseum parking lot becomes occasional drive-in movie venue

GREENSBORO — While the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many events at the Greensboro Coliseum, the complex has found a new use for its parking lot.
The main lot has become a venue for occasional free, family-friendly outdoor drive-in movies organized by the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
On Saturday, the coliseum, the Parks and Recreation Department and Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. will show Robert Zemeckis' 1985 sci-fi classic, "Back to the Future."
Admission is free, but registration is required.
Capacity is limited to 200 vehicles in a socially-distanced configuration. One ticket covers everyone in the car.
This marks the second movie in the coliseum lot. Free tickets for the first one on Aug. 29, the family adventure "The Goonies," sold out in 24 hours.
"People are ready for ways to get out and do it safely," said Jennifer Hance, who manages the program for the Parks and Recreation Department. "This is just one way we can offer this for our residents."
As of Tuesday morning, 10 spots remained for "Back to the Future," Hance said.
As the Parks and Recreation looked for a place to host free drive-in movies safely, it thought of the coliseum.
"We realized partnering with the coliseum would be a great idea to be able to work with another city department to offer this program for the community," Hance said.
Greensboro Downtown Parks provides an inflatable screen.
The sound comes through an FM transmitter, so patrons listen on their car radios. Light refreshments are available for purchase, and public restrooms are available on site.
Popular from the late 1940s through the 1960s, drive-in outdoor theaters saw a decline with improvements in home entertainment.
But some have experienced a resurgence as many indoor theaters temporarily closed in the pandemic.
The city lets the public decide what movies they want to see via informal Facebook poll.
The coliseum will host another drive-in movie on Friday. But it’s a private event sponsored by The Fresh Market, for their employees only.
The free films for the public will return at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 with a Halloween-themed movie. The Facebook poll next week will determine which one.
The Parks and Recreation program has talked about extending the free public movies past Oct. 24, but hasn't made a decision.
"We're open to the idea of doing more," Hance said.
At the showing of "The Goonies," staff walked around and interacted with those who attended. Staff also communicated with people through the radio.
"We asked them to let us know if they were having a great time, and the parking lot erupted with the sound of car horns," Hance said. "It really was a fun and safe way for people to get out of their houses, enjoy a movie with their family and friends, all the while in a safe environment."
