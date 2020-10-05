Greensboro Coliseum parking lot becomes occasional drive-in movie venue

GREENSBORO — While the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many events at the Greensboro Coliseum, the complex has found a new use for its parking lot.

The main lot has become a venue for occasional free, family-friendly outdoor drive-in movies organized by the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

On Saturday, the coliseum, the Parks and Recreation Department and Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. will show Robert Zemeckis' 1985 sci-fi classic, "Back to the Future."

Admission is free, but registration is required.

Capacity is limited to 200 vehicles in a socially-distanced configuration. One ticket covers everyone in the car.

This marks the second movie in the coliseum lot. Free tickets for the first one on Aug. 29, the family adventure "The Goonies," sold out in 24 hours.

"People are ready for ways to get out and do it safely," said Jennifer Hance, who manages the program for the Parks and Recreation Department. "This is just one way we can offer this for our residents."

As of Tuesday morning, 10 spots remained for "Back to the Future," Hance said.