Greensboro's Carolina Theatre to reopen with concerts for small audiences

"Our industry has just been crushed by this pandemic," Gray said in an interview. "We were looking at a way to get some money to local artists, get a few of our people getting some hours because the unemployment is running out, and get the word out to the people who love the Carolina Theatre, give them some hope that yes, we’re coming back," Gray said.

"It may not be huge right now," he added. "But we are testing the waters and we’re seeing what the response is. It’s been very positive so far."

The current Ghostlight Concerts Series includes: pop and funk from Reliably Bad and The Wright Avenue on Oct. 3; west-African and Afro-Brazilian music from Africa Unplugged with Caique Vidal on Oct. 10; hip-hop from Shamir Lee’s CLRTHRY with DJ Karolina, Stan the Man, and Antion Scales on Oct. 17; bluegrass from Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road with Pickin’ Thistles on Oct. 18; and R&B from Sonny Miles and SunQueen Kelcey on Oct. 24.

Tickets to each Ghostlight Concert show are $20, plus state sales tax, and include one admission, one concessions item and one beverage (draft beer and popcorn currently unavailable).

The money from 25 tickets will not cover the cost of the bands, the staff and advertising. "We know that it’s a loss leader," Gray said. "But it really is giving some hope."