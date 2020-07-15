WENTWORTH — Rockingham County announced 328 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, a climb of nearly 10% since Friday, and a 15 case leap since Monday when the tally was 313.
The data, provided by the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services, included a new statistic on Tuesday, which makes a distinction between fully recovered patients and those who are recovering at home in quarantine.
Of the 328, about 47%, or 152 patients, are listed as recovered, while 161 individuals, or 49%, are described as recovering at home.
Five Rockingham Countians are listed as asymptomatic patients, meaning they have no symptoms, but are still capable of spreading the coronavirus. Meanwhile, eight patients are hospitalized.
Two of the known positive patients, both over 60 and with compromised immune systems, have died since the start of the pandemic.
Looking back at June 23, when cases numbered 177, the county’s lab-confirmed positive cases have climbed about 85% as of Tuesday.
National infectious disease experts and local health officials estimate that for every positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed, communities should factor that about ten times more people are infected. Such a metric means Rockingham County could have as many as 3,300 actual cases of COVID-19.
Of the group, 161 are 40 or older, while 155 are younger. While health officials will give no demographic details about who makes up the most recent cases, patients are divided about evenly along gender lines, officials have said.
Numerous requests to RCDHHS for more information about details about what age population is seeing the most infection and which regions of the county are experiencing the highest infection rates have not been addressed.
Instead, DHHS officials have redirected such inquiries to general websites that lack any specific information about such county-specific trends.
Countywide testing has been steady over the past month with drive-up locations in western Rockingham County at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, at Eden Drug and at a Cone Health-sponsored site opposite Annie Penn Hospital on Reidsville’s Main Street, as well as at the James Austin Health Clinic in Eden and numerous other clinics.
RCDHHS has nine staffers working as contact tracers, trying to locate and notify all individuals who may have come in contact with those infected with COVID-19.
The state on Tuesday reported 85, 701 confirmed virus cases and 1,503 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.