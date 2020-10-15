Halloween: How to keep it fun and safe.

While COVID-19 presents more risks this Halloween, local health experts say many of the traditional activities can take place with planning, precautions and a bit of creativity. Here are some of their suggestions for a safer Halloween:
Costumes
• Incorporate cloth masks as part of the costume; traditional Halloween masks aren’t sufficient personal protective equipment.
• Host a virtual costume contest or a socially distanced costume parade.
Trick-or-treating
• Coordinate with your neighbors to set a specific time for trick-or-treating and have the children wait in their driveways. Parents can walk or drive golf carts, throwing candy to the children as they pass by.
• Parents can drive or walk by houses and give their children candy as they pass by each home.
• Give children a list of Halloween-themed items they can look for as you walk or drive through neighborhoods.
Giving out candy
• Set up a table at the end of your driveway with individual goodie bags for children to pick up as they pass by.
• If handing out goodies by the door, create a pathway with a designated entrance and exit. Include stopping points marked 6 feet apart for children to wait their turn to get their treats.
• Use tongs to drop candy into children’s bags.
• Create a graveyard where children can enter individually and pick up goodie bags at individual tombstones.
Hay rides
Create a pile of hay in the center of the wagon and space riders out around the piled hay.
Trunk-or-treat
Space children 6 feet apart and have a designated “air traffic controller” to keep children separated. Designate traffic flow as one way.
Family-centered activities
Indoor scavenger hunts, games, charades, pumpkin carving, bobbing for apples, watching scary movies.
What to avoid
• Large gatherings, especially those held indoors.
• Gatherings where alcohol is consumed, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors.
• Haunted houses, where social distancing is less likely and screaming can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
For a list of activities and their COVID-19 risk factor, visit http://bit.ly/covid-halloween.
Source: Infectious disease specialists Drs. Cynthia Snider of Cone Health and Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Health
