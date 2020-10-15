 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halloween: How to keep it fun and safe.
0 comments

Halloween: How to keep it fun and safe.

  • 0
halloween-photo

How to have a fun, but safe Halloween.

 Jim Sands

While COVID-19 presents more risks this Halloween, local health experts say many of the traditional activities can take place with planning, precautions and a bit of creativity. Here are some of their suggestions for a safer Halloween:

Costumes

• Incorporate cloth masks as part of the costume; traditional Halloween masks aren’t sufficient personal protective equipment.

• Host a virtual costume contest or a socially distanced costume parade.

Trick-or-treating

• Coordinate with your neighbors to set a specific time for trick-or-treating and have the children wait in their driveways. Parents can walk or drive golf carts, throwing candy to the children as they pass by.

• Parents can drive or walk by houses and give their children candy as they pass by each home.

• Give children a list of Halloween-themed items they can look for as you walk or drive through neighborhoods.

Giving out candy

• Set up a table at the end of your driveway with individual goodie bags for children to pick up as they pass by.

• If handing out goodies by the door, create a pathway with a designated entrance and exit. Include stopping points marked 6 feet apart for children to wait their turn to get their treats.

• Use tongs to drop candy into children’s bags.

• Create a graveyard where children can enter individually and pick up goodie bags at individual tombstones.

Hay rides

Create a pile of hay in the center of the wagon and space riders out around the piled hay.

Trunk-or-treat

Space children 6 feet apart and have a designated “air traffic controller” to keep children separated. Designate traffic flow as one way.

Family-centered activities

Indoor scavenger hunts, games, charades, pumpkin carving, bobbing for apples, watching scary movies.

What to avoid

• Large gatherings, especially those held indoors.

• Gatherings where alcohol is consumed, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors.

• Haunted houses, where social distancing is less likely and screaming can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

For a list of activities and their COVID-19 risk factor, visit http://bit.ly/covid-halloween.

Source: Infectious disease specialists Drs. Cynthia Snider of Cone Health and Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Health

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular