WENTWORTH — Rockingham County continues to struggle to contain the coronavirus, as citizens resist social distancing measures and impede contact tracing efforts, health officials report.
And a beleagured state data bank has made the county's work more difficult, said Susan Young, Rockingham County's interim public health director, during a recent meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners.
“Our enforcement of stay-at-home orders has been challenging, to say the least,” Young told commissioners on Aug. 3.
The numbers illustrate her point.
On Aug. 4, the county recorded 500 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic six months ago. By Tuesday, the figure had climbed to 573, a 14.6% jump.
And since mid-June, Rockingham has seen cases climb from 177 to 573, a surge of 224%.
“We are now seeing COVID-19 community fatigue,” Young said, explaining that people don't want to wear masks or stay at home.
Instead, many Rockingham residents are heightening their risk of contracting the highly infectious disease by attending large social events and dining out, as well as hosting large family gatherings.
Lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have increased as the county's churches have resumed activities, too, Young said.
And with folks back at their jobs, worksites are reporting more cases, she said.
As of Tuesday night, Rockingham County reported 573 cases of coronavirus and 8 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Those who died were from 60 to 90 years old, and all had underlying health conditions, Young said.
Trends here show younger people may be spreading the disease, Young said, noting health officials have recently seen a high number of positive cases in 18-year-olds, as well as a good number of infected individuals in their 20s and 40s.
Reidsville has the highest number of cases, with Eden following close behind, she said. The cities are the county's largest and second largest municipalities, respectively.
One silver lining: a high number of the county's patients have fully recovered, Young said. By Tuesday, 395, or 69% of patients were listed as well, while another 148, or 26%, were listed by health officials as recovering in quarantine at home.
Nine patients were hospitalized on Tuesday and three were listed as asymptomatic, while still able to spread the virus. Age breakdowns showed 286 patients are over 40 and 272 are below.
Trouble with state data
Tracking the spread of the virus is challenging, as North Carolina public health systems change how they report data, Young said.
The new virtual systems will “complicate and increase” contact tracing timeframes and case processing, Young said.
Among the problems with the state system:
*Inaccurate data.
*Slow reporting. Once weekly tallies from the state hinder local officials' ability to frame their own statistics in contect.
And because the virus is highly changeable; the criteria for symptoms, onset and isolation periods shifts constantly, Young explained.
While commissioners expressed disappointment, some said they were not surprised at flaws in the state systems.
“It shouldn’t be that difficult. It should be something that is readily available to everybody, in every community,” Commissioner A. Reece Pyrtle Jr. said.
Resistance to tracing
Contact tracing those people with whom infected patients have interacted has also been a major struggle, Young said.
Many patients who test positive do not want to provide information to the health department about with whom they've been in contact, Young said.
“We’re really having to say, ‘this is for the benefit of the whole community. Please tell us, we just want to get these people tested and make sure they’re being followed if they have any issues or problems,’” Young said.
Authorities continue to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders to reopen the county, proceed with contact tracing and target test high-risk age groups.
And Young asked residents to continue to follow health department guidelines, share their information if they are sick, and take social distancing precautions to slow community spread.
By Tuesday, the county had issued 8,270 tests and found 6.9% positive results -- higher than the goal national health experts push for, which is 5% or below.
Statewide, 136,844 people had contracted COVID-19 and 2,172 had died.
Individuals who suspect they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their symptoms so they may take appropriate steps to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
