Hospice inpatient facility named to honor late nurse

WENTWORTH — In November 1987, Hospice of Rockingham County opened its inpatient facility, and it was simply known as “the Hospice Home” for almost 13 years.

On Friday, the facility was officially named Gibson House to honor the memory of Rick Gibson, a popular long-time nurse for HRC.

“Rick was so much more than a nurse for Hospice of Rockingham County; he was a tremendous ambassador for us,” said Lynn Flanagan, HRC president & CEO.

“Rick was a natural leader and a natural teacher. He loved to precept nursing students, taking them on home visits with him, but could hear the teaching begin before they ever left the building.”

Gibson had nursed in various settings throughout his career, including operating rooms and home health care.

“It was not unusual for us to receive a phone call from a family member saying, ‘I would like to request Rick Gibson as my mom’s hospice nurse’ because he had cared for someone else in their family,'' Flanagan said. "We actually have employees that joined our hospice family … specifically because of the relationship they had with Rick outside of here.''

About Hospice of Rockingham County

Hospice of Rockingham County, Inc. is an independent, nonprofit, full-service hospice serving Rockingham County and the surrounding area. Their primary goal is to provide specialized end-of-life care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and support for their families while serving as a resource to the community. For more information, visit www.hospiceofrockinghamcounty.com.