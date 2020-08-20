HIGH POINT — An application has been filed to demolish a home dating as far back as 1810 and believed to have ties to the Underground Railroad.
A public hearing on the request involving the Mendenhall-Blair homestead goes before the Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday. The house on Skeet Club Road in High Point, whose earliest portions were built using handmade nails, now sits in the midst of residential developments and a high-growth area.
Property owners Raul and Sandra Torres of High Point could not be reached for comment, and Kaye Graybeal, deputy director in Guilford County Planning and Development, said the owners have not said what's planned for the property.
But local preservationists are saddened at word of the demolition plans.
"It would be a real tragedy," said Annette Cox, secretary of the High Point Preservation Society. "True, everything can't be saved. But it is a very important expression of the history of Guilford County."
The Mendenhalls — pillars of the Quaker community — also set up a school to teach children of freed slaves how to read in the years after slavery. According to family stories and Quaker records, the house was a local stop on the Underground Railroad before the Civil War as slaves secretly made their way north to freedom. Elihu Mendenhall and his wife, Abigail, were visited by the Ku Klux Klan.
The family was faithful to its community. Elihu, whose first wife died at a young age, paid for students' food at the New Garden Boarding School for local Quaker children after the war out of his own pocket. That school later transitioned into Guilford College. He was a trustee for 30 years and chair for 25, and even at 87 and retired from the board, he arranged for an old friend, Allen Jay, to come in 1904 and raise the money to get Guilford out of nearly $27,000 of debt, according to historian and retired Guilford College professor Max Carter.
Mendenhall also supervised the building of the historic Deep River meetinghouse and operated a general store and a tannery.
The two-story Greek Revival homestead, which saw additions over the years, stands on six acres.
The rear portion of the house, built by James Mendenhall, dates to roughly 1810; Elihu, his son, built the front portion in 1848.
According to research by historian and preservationist Benjamin Briggs, who decades ago helped restore the homeplace, the Floyd and Edna Venable family purchased the home from the Mendenhalls and converted the homeplace into Northview Dairy Farm.
The operation was later purchased by the Blair family, which produced milk and ice-cream for customers including the Sheraton Hotel. The property remained in the Blair family for 50 years until the 1990s.
Gladys Blair, who was born there and was later its caretaker, was not able to keep the house in good condition in her later years. Termites damaged the infrastructure and the bathrooms and kitchen had fallen into disrepair. A restoration project in the early 1990s included repairing all the deterioration, bringing it up to modern building code and adding three and a half bathrooms.
They found one of the original exterior shutters in a loft above the kitchen, along with a wagon wheel.
The property is recognized as a Guilford County landmark in High Point, but that doesn't prevent it from being demolished. The property was recognized as a "rare and early example of complex farm structures in Guilford County," according to North Carolina’s State Historic Preservation Office in 2002.
"My personal take on it is that in a culture in the South where folks are arguing — wrongly, I would assert— that Confederate monuments should not be taken down because they teach us history, here's a 'monument' that teaches all the right historical values and should not be torn down," Carter said.
Cox and other local preservationists know that stopping the plans is improbable. The hearing would at the most delay the demolition. But they plan to attend the hearing.
“It’s always an uphill battle,” Cox said.
