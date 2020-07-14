Editor’s Note: This is Dr. William S. Luking’s second installment in RockinghamNow’s “Telling It Straight’’ series. This week, Luking discusses the realities of herd immunity and how long COVID-19 may be a threat to our health.
I have had numerous patients ask, “When and how will this all be over?”
I have no crystal ball, but the science leads me to conclusions which are concerning for the near future. The hopes of spring have faded away.
A few patients I cautioned back in March looked at me and told me that the president predicted this would soon be gone. Even some medical experts were hopeful that warm weather would diminish the spread.
But with little natural immunity in the population, this highly contagious virus unfortunately has continued to march through the country this summer.
Frankly, I was always skeptical about a summer decline because of prior experience. The H1N1 flu—also very contagious, but thankfully a lot less deadly—marched solidly out from its origin in the Southwest through the summer of 2009. It then exploded into North Carolina and Rockingham County that fall.
Our medical office was basically swamped through the flu season. On one Monday evening AFTER our usual work hours that fall, my brother and I saw 26 additional patients with the rapidly spreading flu.
We absolutely cannot afford a similar sudden mega-spread of Covid-19 into our community. As lethal as this virus is, that would be an overwhelming and catastrophic event.
What is herd immunity?Most experts say a community must eventually reach 65 to 70% antibody presence before we get “herd immunity”—a crucial percentage where the virus tends to burn itself out because it no longer can easily spread.
This makes sense. When most folks in a population have already had the disease and have protective antibodies, they will not continue to spread the illness when exposed to someone who has it.
One way to achieve this level of protection in the community would be to get an effective vaccine. Thankfully, early results are encouraging that we will eventually have one. But unfortunately most experts say this will not be readily available for mass administration until sometimes next year. Of course, the vaccine will have to be safe, AND most Americans will have to take it in order to achieve the herd immunity we need.
In addition, many scientists and companies are working hard to develop a game-changing medical therapy that truly would eradicate the more harmful effects of the virus. Though we’ve seen improvements in therapy, that too has yet to occur.
We could also hope that our country, through a combination of prompt testing, contact-tracing, and aggressive public health management, would be able to somehow eradicate the virus from our population. Some countries appear to have done this, at least for now. So far, I’d have to give us a poor grade with our approach.
It will require unified discipline
To succeed, this would require a unified, all-hands-on-deck, wartime-footing mobilization by the federal government. It would also require a serious effort by all states and their citizens to take strong measures to reduce the spread. This just hasn’t occurred, and our window of opportunity to successfully follow this path is shrinking.
It may turn out that ongoing spread of this virus from person to person will become our difficult path to the 70% (herd immunity) protection we need—or at least until a vaccine takes us off that path sometimes next year.
If this happens, we must individually do our part to minimize and slow the spread and protect the vulnerable from unnecessary exposures. Our government leaders must manage something of a “controlled burn.’’ Otherwise we will overwhelm our healthcare settings and watch many vulnerable patients die unnecessarily.
Obviously, we must try to re-expand our economy, but we cannot be reckless. If this viral surge continues to worsen, we will have to tamp down the speed of the spread by further controlling the expansion of business, school and public activities which lead to close personal contact.
It will be difficult, but absolutely the right thing to do. We’ve already seen what out of control spread looks like in Italy and New York City, and soon we will see it in other states and cities. I really don’t think we want Greensboro or Raleigh to look like that.
Only about 5% of Rockingham Countians likely have antibodiesIn our county thus far, 5% of us likely have antibodies. If we do not eradicate the virus, we will need 65% more people exposed to achieve herd immunity.
Basically, we are in the early innings of a nine-inning ballgame. A safe and effective vaccine—and I am hopeful we will see this at one point—would stop the game. As would a game-changing curative medical therapy. In the meantime, there are challenging times ahead.
