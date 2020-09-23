Infection rate down from 10% to 6.8% as kids head back to school

WENTWORTH — As the county's kids return to campuses for part-time in-person learning this week, health officials report a welcome decline in the rate of positive COVID-19 cases here.
Just 10 days ago, the percent positive rate for the coronavirus in Rockingham County stood at 10% — double the rate of infection deemed manageable for a community, according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
On Monday, the rate had declined to 6.8%, according to Susan Young, the county's interim public health director.
Cases on Tuesday numbered 1,166, up 52, or up 4.7% from Friday, when the total was 1,114.
Young was also heartened by the fact that the county has not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 7.
Family gatherings and socializing around the Fourth of July holiday did result in a sharp increase in cases.
Such downturns in the rate of infection here come just as the county decides whether to send its youngest children back to school with limited restrictions. The decision will ultimately come from the Rockingham County School Board and administration.
Asked when such a decision will be made, the Rockingham County Schools Public Information Officer Karen Hyler said there is no official word on the decision yet, and that the school board will set their agenda next week.
Governor Roy Cooper last week gave school systems the option of allowing students in grades K-5 to return to school full-time.
Research studies have shown that younger children do not seem to transmit the virus as readily as older kids.
And Young thinks sending the youngest children back is a reasonable idea, she said this week during a county public service broadcast "Rockingham 411.''
"I do support the governor's recommendation for parents to have that option to send their kids back to school,'' Young said. "They are at lower risk ... I do believe that's a good option.''
"There's a risk, there's always a risk if you put more people together,'' Young said of the plan. "They won't be able to social distance as well, and the busses will probably not be as socially distanced ...''
With that in mind, Young suggested parents who have children with underlying illnesses or congenital health issues seek the advice of their primary care provider.
For kids who do return, Young is confident the school system has done its best to ensure safety.
"Everything has been done that can be done to reduce that risk and to mitigate those risks for the kids returning to school,'' she said during the broadcast.
Health officials meanwhile will monitor the success of students' part-time return to RCS campuses. "It will be interesting to see how that goes,'' Young said.
On the long-term care facility front, there is also good news of lower infection rates, Young said.
Of last week's 92 cases, fewer than 20% were residents of the county's two nursing homes struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month.
"It's looking better,'' Young said.
Three residents of Eden’s Brian Health and Rehabilitation Center lost their lives to COVID-19 last week, bringing to 11 the total number of lives claimed there by the highly contagious virus.
Jacob’s Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation in Madison, has also seen the novel coronavirus infect at least 100 patients and staff. The facility reports two deaths from the disease.
Countywide, 23 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis. All were aged between 60 and 90 and suffering from underlying medical conditions that complicated their cases, according to Young.
Hospitalizations boomeranged from 34 at the first of last week, but were at 25 on Tuesday.
In Rockingham, some 727 of the county’s patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. And 341 are home recovering, county statistics show.
Young said community spread has resulted in infections throughout every region of the county of 91,000.
Rockingham has conducted 18,013 tests to date.
Infectious disease experts caution that there may be many more infected patients than are tested. They forecast that for every known positive case of COVID-19, there are likely 10-20 times more. And a high percentage of cases— between 25-40%— are likely asymptomatic, meaning a person who is ill and highly contagious may not show symptoms of the disease.
Health stats show that 640 of the county's coronavirus patients are over 40, while 480 are below. Ages were not specified for 46 patients.
Statewide, 194,381 people have contracted COVID-19 and 3,247 have died.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider to discuss their health so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. Testing sites are available throughout the county.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Dept., visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
