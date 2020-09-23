Infection rate down from 10% to 6.8% as kids head back to school

Governor Roy Cooper last week gave school systems the option of allowing students in grades K-5 to return to school full-time.

Research studies have shown that younger children do not seem to transmit the virus as readily as older kids.

And Young thinks sending the youngest children back is a reasonable idea, she said this week during a county public service broadcast "Rockingham 411.''

"I do support the governor's recommendation for parents to have that option to send their kids back to school,'' Young said. "They are at lower risk ... I do believe that's a good option.''

"There's a risk, there's always a risk if you put more people together,'' Young said of the plan. "They won't be able to social distance as well, and the busses will probably not be as socially distanced ...''

With that in mind, Young suggested parents who have children with underlying illnesses or congenital health issues seek the advice of their primary care provider.

For kids who do return, Young is confident the school system has done its best to ensure safety.

"Everything has been done that can be done to reduce that risk and to mitigate those risks for the kids returning to school,'' she said during the broadcast.