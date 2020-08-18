Novant Health Inc.’s administrative buildings in Winston-Salem for billing and human resources have been sold for a combined $14.2 million to a Raleigh real-estate group.
According to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Monday, affiliates of Nova Capital Partners were the buyer of the properties. The seller was GSS Holdings (TFO) Inc. of Melville, N.Y.
Novant leases both properties.
The 61,896-square-foot billing office at 480 W. Hanes Mall Road sold for $8.45 million. It sits on 5.47 acres.
The 44,270-square-foot human-resources building at 4020 Kilpatrick St. sold for $5.75 million. It sits on 4 acres.
In March 2010, GSS paid $7 million for the Kilpatrick property and $6.97 million for the Hanes Mill property.
The sales continue a trend of out-of-Triad and out-of-state real-estate groups buying medical-facility properties in the region.
For example, a high-profile Chicago medical real-estate investment trust spent $83.86 million in October to buy seven Forsyth County properties that Novant also leases.
The most expensive was an affiliate of MB Real Estate spending $33.4 million for the Winston-Salem Health Care facility at 250 Charlois Blvd.
Other properties in that purchase package included: Forsyth Internal Medicine facility at 1381 Westgate Center Drive; Salem Family Medicine facility at 105 Vest Mill Circle; Cardiology facility at 186 Kimel Park Drive; Novant’s pharmacy facility at 255 Charlois Blvd.; Novant’s Forsyth Pediatrics office at 1351 Westgate Center Drive; and Lewisville Family Medicine facility at 1225 Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
MB Real Estate affiliates also spent in May a combined $32.82 million on four medical properties in Forsyth, led by the facility at 200 Robinhood Medical Plaza.
Altogether, the MB Real Estate affiliates have spent a combined $124.85 million on the 13 Triad properties since May 2019.
In addition, at least four Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center facilities in High Point were sold from December through March.
The four properties sold for a combined $54.3 million.
Wake Forest Baptist acquired High Point Regional Health System in September 2018. The system leases all of the facilities.
John H. Boyd with site-selection firm The Boyd Co. of Princeton, N.J., said medical facility real estate in the Triad has become as attractive as their commercial and industrial counterparts.
“Strong economic, demographic and technological drivers are in all place now, providing strong tailwinds to the growing health-care REIT activity being seen now in the Triad,” Boyd said.
“Especially attractive real-estate investments are outpatient medical office buildings, due to the growing demand for a more patient-centered health-care delivery.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.