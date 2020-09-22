Leave our town! Locals tell You Tube activist "Blind Justice" they've had enough

MADISON – A parade of locals driving pick-up trucks belched diesel smoke clouds and yelled “Leave our town!’’ when a Youtube activist and his wife protested through this hamlet on Sunday with a sign that read “F--- Police’’ and a song to match.

“O-lay, o-lay, it’s F--- the Police Day,’’ sang Mike Nelson, who calls himself “Blind Justice’’ in scores of YouTube videos in which he stages encounters with police and other authority figures and attempts to catch them violating the law.

He and his wife, Christina, who videos his demonstrations, made a stop Sunday in front of Mayor David Myers’ home to show their sign, as Myers' neighbors stared with disdain.

One man who saw the Nelsons from his truck, jumped out in church clothes, demanded the couple leave the community and offered to buy Mike Nelson a plane ticket to another country.

About 30 minutes later, a second man stopped his truck, wrested Nelson’s sign from him and tore it in half.

Always accompanied by either his wife or another videographer, Nelson travels the country and documents encounters with police, in which he defies the simplest requests by police, rattling off statute numbers by heart, asserting his rights and insulting authorities along the way.