Leave our town! Locals tell You Tube activist "Blind Justice" they've had enough

MADISON – A parade of locals driving pick-up trucks belched diesel smoke clouds and yelled “Leave our town!’’ when a Youtube activist and his wife protested through this hamlet on Sunday with a sign that read “F--- Police’’ and a song to match.
“O-lay, o-lay, it’s F--- the Police Day,’’ sang Mike Nelson, who calls himself “Blind Justice’’ in scores of YouTube videos in which he stages encounters with police and other authority figures and attempts to catch them violating the law.
He and his wife, Christina, who videos his demonstrations, made a stop Sunday in front of Mayor David Myers’ home to show their sign, as Myers' neighbors stared with disdain.
One man who saw the Nelsons from his truck, jumped out in church clothes, demanded the couple leave the community and offered to buy Mike Nelson a plane ticket to another country.
About 30 minutes later, a second man stopped his truck, wrested Nelson’s sign from him and tore it in half.
Always accompanied by either his wife or another videographer, Nelson travels the country and documents encounters with police, in which he defies the simplest requests by police, rattling off statute numbers by heart, asserting his rights and insulting authorities along the way.
Since last year, Nelson, who claims he is blind and a military veteran with numerous maladies, has made his home a stone’s throw from this small town's historic downtown.
He’s made regular visits to town government meetings and pulled what disapproving officials call “stunts’’ designed to inflame and draw viewers to his Youtube videos.
The Nelsons did not respond to comment.
Sunday’s stunt inflamed, indeed, bringing about 20 trucks full of irate counter-protesters to town.
“We’re God-fearing country boys,’’ said Taylor Haines, 27, a lineman from nearby Stoneville, who stood near Nelson with a sign of his own.
Smiling, Haines held his poster that read: “Do you like our town now? Have you learned your drama s—t does not work here!!! Leave!!!’’
“I saw that they (Nelsons) were basically holding a sign that said 'f the cops' in this little town. Now I don’t personally know every cop here, but I know they are small, hometown cops, and they have our back,’’ Haines said by phone Sunday night as he organized with other locals to mount a second protest against Nelson on Tuesday.
Indeed, Madison is a town in which folks know their police officers by name and drink coffee with them at the local McDonald’s.
The crime rate is low in the community of about 2,200 and the department practices community policing with heart, even shopping with underprivileged kids for Christmas presents.
The force has further sought to build bridges with minority residents through dialogue and by enlisting a popular Black pastor and alderman, the Rev. William Phillips, as the department’s chaplain.
“Local people care about our law enforcement. And our community’s not going to put up with that,’’ Haines said. “Enough is enough. We’re not playing anymore.’’
By midday Tuesday, Haines and dozens of other police supporters roared into Madison with engine headers huffing. Ready to squelch Nelson's message, they sported Trump flags alongside thin blue line flags, a sign of solidarity with police.
Several anti-Nelson demonstrators had assault style rifles, handguns or knives at their sides as they gathered outside the town’s Municipal Building on North Market Street. Police officers monitored the scene and stood quietly, scanning the crowd. Police Chief Jason White and the mayor were unavailable for comment.
Nelson, who since Sunday summoned a couple dozen of his own supporters from the region and out of state, organized his crew and cameraman Tuesday morning at his Tidball Street residence.
The group then headed to town, Nelson with his red-tipped cane and a sign that read, “Blue Lives Murder,’’ a sarcastic take on the civil rights refrain, “Black Lives Matter.’’
Nelson is one of many so-called “authority baiters’’ to emerge in the era of You Tube and other social media forums, experts say.
There are scores of people who call themselves “First Amendment Auditors” and test police reactions, filming authorities in places they are likely to get attention.
For example, some such auditors set up cameras in public venues like post offices or position themselves near entrances to secure facilities, such a nuclear plants.
Then the auditors turn on their cameras, and try to catch law enforcement stepping over the line.
But why has Madison? No one really knows, officials have said off the record. And Nelson's not saying, at least not for now.
“This is a great little town,’’ one man yelled to Mike Nelson from his truck cab Sunday. “What’s the matter with y’all, making trouble? Y’all need to stop it, or leave!’’
